 Rebel Bread's Denver Bake Fest Returns October 5 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Calling All Bakers: Denver Bake Fest Returns October 5

Contest registration is now open, and this year attendees will be able to sample all the entries.
September 12, 2024
Contest winners will receive gift certificates, baking equipment, bread knives and other prizes.
Contest winners will receive gift certificates, baking equipment, bread knives and other prizes. EB Pixs
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After a successful inaugural event last year, Rebel Bread is bringing back the Denver Bake Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5. Similar to a county fair contest, bakers of all ages and skill levels will serve thousands of handcrafted samples, which is a significant shift from the previous competition.

“Last year, a ticket got you a full baked good, like a slice of pie or a whole cookie. We found that people really wanted a true sample, just a bite or two of things,” explains Rebel Bread owner and Denver Bake Fest founder Zach Martinucci.

While admission is free, tasting tickets are priced at $1.25 each and can be redeemed for one sample in any of this year’s six categories: brownies; savory whole grain baked goods; quick breads; sandwich cookies; fougasse (an herbaceous French style of bread that’s sculpted into unique shapes); and gluten-free cakes.

Entering the contest is also free, but bakers must submit two dozen baked goods and split each into quarters for attendees to sample as they cast votes for the people's choice winner. A mix of industry professionals will act as judges to determine best in show, first place for each category and awards for the entries from professional bakers, which will be assessed separately from the creations made by hobby bakers.
click to enlarge Crowds of Denver Bake Fest attendees in the parking lot outside of Rebel Bread
Given the level of interest, Martinucci anticipates needing more space for future Denver Bake Fest events.
EB Pixs
The judging panel includes Allyson Reedy, local food writer and author of 50 Things to Bake Before You Die; Denise Mickelsen and Mark Antonation of the Colorado Restaurant Association; and Erin Boyle, CEO of nonprofit Culinary Hospitality Outreach Wellness (CHOW), which is the beneficiary partner of Denver Bake Fest this year.

While event proceeds will cover equipment rentals and day-of staffing, all other earnings will be donated to CHOW and serve its mental health programming, which is tailored to the hospitality industry. “We wanted to make people aware of the organization and, of course, very much believe in the work that they’re doing,” comments Martinucci.

Last year’s high level of community interest not only inspired the partnership with CHOW, but also helped the second annual event to secure sponsors. Several, including local food distributor Altamira and 5280 Pastry Co-op, will host baking demonstrations and hands-on games, giving participants the chance to win prizes.

The event will take place outside Rebel Bread at 675 South Broadway, and attendees will also be able to take behind-the-scenes tours of the bakery’s production lab.

Live music, coffee service from Green Bus Cafe and plenty of mouthwatering bites will round out the day’s festivities. Look forward to malted rye brownies, fall-spiced cornbread muffins, peach iced tea bread, oatmeal molasses brown bread, mint lime cheesecake cupcakes and much more — including a gluten-free framboise forest cake from one of last year’s award winners, Jennifer Schuyler.
click to enlarge Plated and packaged chocolate cookies on a table
Jennifer Schuyler's winning entry from the first Denver Bake Fest.
Jennifer Schuyler
“Eating gluten-free has long been synonymous with compromise, and it's time to change that narrative,” Schuyler affirms, adding that she’s particularly excited about incorporating a foraged, small-batch ingredient from Colorado-based Dram Apothecary into her entry this year.

“Baking is as much a love language as it is a science. Even in competition, the end goal is to delight other people. That's always been the hook for me,” she says. As a home baker who long shadowed her mom in the kitchen, Schuyler was thrilled to win the catch-all “baker’s choice” category last year, earning first place for her gold-dusted haute chocolate fudge rounds.

Martinucci offers this suggestion for first-time contestants: “Make something you're really excited about — something that has a personal touch, as well as something that you've practiced a few times, just to really get the execution down.”

Schuyler provides additional advice: “Arrive early to give yourself time to set up, and then make a round to admire all of the incredible goodies your fellow bakers have crafted! Most importantly, enjoy yourself amongst this amazing community.”

Denver Bake Fest is accepting baking contest registrations through September 29 or until all 100 slots are filled. For more information and to sign up, visit rebelbreadco.com/bakefest.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Michelin Missed the Mark in the Mile High. Here's How

Food & Drink News

Michelin Missed the Mark in the Mile High. Here's How

By Molly Martin
Johnson's Station Debuts in Original Johnson’s Corner Gas Building This Weekend

Openings & Closings

Johnson's Station Debuts in Original Johnson’s Corner Gas Building This Weekend

By Chris Marhevka
Vietnamese Spot Lands on Bon Appétit's List of Best New Restaurants of 2024

Food & Drink News

Vietnamese Spot Lands on Bon Appétit's List of Best New Restaurants of 2024

By Molly Martin
Mission Pub Sub: Re-creating the Cult-Favorite Publix Chicken Tender Sub in Denver

Recommended

Mission Pub Sub: Re-creating the Cult-Favorite Publix Chicken Tender Sub in Denver

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation