Calling All Bakers: Denver Bake Fest Returns October 5

After a successful inaugural event last year, Rebel Bread is bringing back the Denver Bake Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5. Similar to a county fair contest, bakers of all ages and skill levels will serve thousands of handcrafted samples, which is a significant shift from the previous competition.
“Last year, a ticket got you a full baked good, like a slice of pie or a whole cookie. We found that people really wanted a true sample, just a bite or two of things,” explains Rebel Bread owner and Denver Bake Fest founder Zach Martinucci.
While admission is free, tasting tickets are priced at $1.25 each and can be redeemed for one sample in any of this year’s six categories: brownies; savory whole grain baked goods; quick breads; sandwich cookies; fougasse (an herbaceous French style of bread that’s sculpted into unique shapes); and gluten-free cakes.
Entering the contest is also free, but bakers must submit two dozen baked goods and split each into quarters for attendees to sample as they cast votes for the people's choice winner. A mix of industry professionals will act as judges to determine best in show, first place for each category and awards for the entries from professional bakers, which will be assessed separately from the creations made by hobby bakers.
author of 50 Things to Bake Before You Die; Denise Mickelsen and Mark Antonation of the Colorado Restaurant Association; and Erin Boyle, CEO of nonprofit Culinary Hospitality Outreach Wellness (CHOW), which is the beneficiary partner of Denver Bake Fest this year.
While event proceeds will cover equipment rentals and day-of staffing, all other earnings will be donated to CHOW and serve its mental health programming, which is tailored to the hospitality industry. “We wanted to make people aware of the organization and, of course, very much believe in the work that they’re doing,” comments Martinucci.
Last year’s high level of community interest not only inspired the partnership with CHOW, but also helped the second annual event to secure sponsors. Several, including local food distributor Altamira and 5280 Pastry Co-op, will host baking demonstrations and hands-on games, giving participants the chance to win prizes.
The event will take place outside Rebel Bread at 675 South Broadway, and attendees will also be able to take behind-the-scenes tours of the bakery’s production lab.
Live music, coffee service from Green Bus Cafe and plenty of mouthwatering bites will round out the day’s festivities. Look forward to malted rye brownies, fall-spiced cornbread muffins, peach iced tea bread, oatmeal molasses brown bread, mint lime cheesecake cupcakes and much more — including a gluten-free framboise forest cake from one of last year’s award winners, Jennifer Schuyler.
“Baking is as much a love language as it is a science. Even in competition, the end goal is to delight other people. That's always been the hook for me,” she says. As a home baker who long shadowed her mom in the kitchen, Schuyler was thrilled to win the catch-all “baker’s choice” category last year, earning first place for her gold-dusted haute chocolate fudge rounds.
Martinucci offers this suggestion for first-time contestants: “Make something you're really excited about — something that has a personal touch, as well as something that you've practiced a few times, just to really get the execution down.”
Schuyler provides additional advice: “Arrive early to give yourself time to set up, and then make a round to admire all of the incredible goodies your fellow bakers have crafted! Most importantly, enjoy yourself amongst this amazing community.”
Denver Bake Fest is accepting baking contest registrations through September 29 or until all 100 slots are filled. For more information and to sign up, visit rebelbreadco.com/bakefest.