Openings and Closings

Openings and Closings: Goodbye Grabowski's, Carbon, Habit Doughnuts and Vons Chicken

May 13, 2023 6:23AM

Jared Leonard says that Grabowski's may make a comeback in a new location. Linnea Covington
The dining scene saw some surprise closings this week. While thin-crust, Chicago-style tavern pies are a growing trend in Denver, one of the top places to get them has shuttered: Grabowski's, which restaurateur Jared Leonard opened inside the Source in 2019. Citing high operating costs for the large space, Leonard announced that the pizzeria's last day was May 7 — though it may make a comeback in a new location — likely farther south, near his barbecue joint, AJ's.

Last year, we wrote about another booming food trend: Korean fried chicken. But now, one of the best options for the ultra-crispy treat is gone. Vons Chicken, which started in South Korea and landed in Aurora in 2019, has closed its only Colorado location.

Also saying goodbye is Carbon Cafe and sister concept Habit Doughnut Dispensary, which was known for its booze-infused pastries. Both have shut their doors after nine years on Platte Street.

In a welcome comeback, American Elm is reopening this weekend, nearly three weeks after two employees were murdered in a still-unsolved shooting. The team is rallying to serve guests for Mother's Day weekend, then will take another short break before returning to a regular schedule on May 18.

Four more eateries are joining the scene. In Lone Tree, NBX Asian Cuisine has opened in a new location next door to its former space. A little over a month after closing on South Broadway (that spot is set to become a Brooklyn's Finest Pizza), Cochino Taco has added a new outpost in Edgewater.
click to enlarge three sandwiches cut in half
The newest Snarf's is in the Mayfair shopping center.
Snarf's Sandwiches
Local chain Snarf's continues to expand, with its latest addition in the Mayfair Shopping Center. It also plans to add locations in Arvada, Aurora, Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch this year.

And the Yard Milkshake Bar, a growing chain that gained notoriety when it appeared on Shark Tank in 2019, made its Colorado debut with a location on the 16th Street Mall.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge colorful doughnuts lined up in a case
Habit and its booze-infused doughnuts are gone.
Mark Antonation
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Cochino Taco, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
NBX Asian Cuisine, 9068 Forsstrom Drive, Lone Tree
Snarf's, 6245 East 14th Avenue
The Yard Milkshake Bar, 1600 California Street

Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*

American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Carbon Cafe & Bar/Habit Doughnut Dispensary, 1553 Platte Street
Grabowski's, 3350 Brighton Street
Vons Chicken, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
