Openings and Closings: Goodbye Grabowski's, Carbon, Habit Doughnuts and Vons Chicken

Last year, we wrote about another booming food trend: Korean fried chicken. But now, one of the best options for the ultra-crispy treat is gone. Vons Chicken, which started in South Korea and landed in Aurora in 2019, has closed its only Colorado location.
Also saying goodbye is Carbon Cafe and sister concept Habit Doughnut Dispensary, which was known for its booze-infused pastries. Both have shut their doors after nine years on Platte Street.
In a welcome comeback, American Elm is reopening this weekend, nearly three weeks after two employees were murdered in a still-unsolved shooting. The team is rallying to serve guests for Mother's Day weekend, then will take another short break before returning to a regular schedule on May 18.
Four more eateries are joining the scene. In Lone Tree, NBX Asian Cuisine has opened in a new location next door to its former space. A little over a month after closing on South Broadway (that spot is set to become a Brooklyn's Finest Pizza), Cochino Taco has added a new outpost in Edgewater.
And the Yard Milkshake Bar, a growing chain that gained notoriety when it appeared on Shark Tank in 2019, made its Colorado debut with a location on the 16th Street Mall.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- After nearly a year of delays, bakery and plant shop GetRight's will debut in Wheat Ridge on May 19.
- We've got five reasons to get excited about BurnDown, a restaurant and music venue opening May 20.
- Coming to RiNo this summer: a fast-casual eatery and market with an on-site vertical farm.
Cochino Taco, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
NBX Asian Cuisine, 9068 Forsstrom Drive, Lone Tree
Snarf's, 6245 East 14th Avenue
The Yard Milkshake Bar, 1600 California Street
Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*
American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Carbon Cafe & Bar/Habit Doughnut Dispensary, 1553 Platte Street
Grabowski's, 3350 Brighton Street
Vons Chicken, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].