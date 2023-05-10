Navigation
American Elm Reopens Friday, Nearly Three Weeks After Two Staff Members Were Murdered

May 10, 2023 9:58AM

American Elm will reopen for Mother's Day weekend. Lucy Beaugard
After the devastating double homicide on April 24 that left two of its employees dead, American Elm is preparing to welcome guests back to its dining room at 4132 West 38th Avenue.

Police are still looking for the public's help in solving the crime, which left the hospitality community in shock. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867; tipsters can remain anonymous, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

A GoFundMe, supported by a May 1 event at Hops & Pies, has raised over $150,000 to date for the families of the victims, who were identified as general manager Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and prep cook Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales.
Beginning May 18, American Elm will come back seven days a week.
Now, the American Elm team is rallying to reopen the restaurant for Mother's Day weekend. It will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, as well as for brunch starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 14; dinner service will also be offered that evening.

Chef Daniel Mangin and his team have also curated an Am Elm at Home to-go brunch, which includes your choice of a ham and smoked cheddar or feta and spinach quiche, bacon or sausage, four cinnamon rolls and a yogurt parfait for $98; finish off the package by adding a bottle of bubbles or a mimosa kit. Order from the website by noon May 11 for pickup on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant will be closed again from May 15 to 17 before returning to a regular schedule. Starting May 18, American Elm will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with happy hour, dinner and weekend brunch available.
