Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closing in July 2018

Denver's restaurant scene has been in high gear for more than four years; in that time, we've clocked an average of about twenty openings every month around the metro area, and July was no exception. This year pales in comparison to 2014, though. In July of that year, forty restaurants opened, including several eateries at the newly refurbished Union Station. So if you've moved to Denver since then, you're witnessed a dynamic overhaul of the city's dining scene. This July, some of the standouts have been two delis, Rye Society and Leven Deli; a new cider house from Colorado Plus; a second location for Garibaldi Mexican Bistro; and the re-emergence of Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks.
But July also took its toll, with a dozen closings, from the expected departure of the Regional, which is moving from Avanti Food & Beverage to a permanent home in Fort Collins, to the sudden closing of Candela Latin Kitchen on the last weekend of the month. Candela was known for its great brunch as well as for its Puerto Rican specialties, and was the second restaurant in that space from owner Isiah Salazar and chef Jesse Vega, after Central Bistro & Bar.
Here's our complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings and closings in July 2018.
Restaurants and Bars That Opened in July*
Black Crow Gallery/Santa Fe Cookie Co., 144 West 12th Avenue
Chuy's, 8121 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Coal Mine Avenue Brewing Company, 9719 West Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton
Colorado Plus Cidery and Pub, 1100 Arapahoe Street, Golden
Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, 2020 Lawrence Street
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 4906 North Tower Road
Em's Ice Cream, 2829 Fairfax Street
Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, 1043 Broadway
Improper City, 3201 Walnut Street
Kings County Kitchen (at Declaration Brewing), 2030 South Cherokee Street
Leven Deli, 123 West 12th Avenue
Necio Latin Eatery, 4001 Tejon Street
Novel Strand Brewing, 305 West First Avenue
Pony Up, 1808 Blake Street
Rincon de Villa, 7685 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, 76 South Pennsylvania Street
Rye Society, 3090 Larimer Street
Shake Shack, 1509 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Whole Sol, 1735 Chestnut Place
Restaurants and Bars That Reopened in July*
Grateful Bread Company (after closing due to labor shortage), 425 Violet Street, Golden
Roostercat Coffee House (under new ownership), 1045 Lincoln Street
Restaurants and Bars That Closed in July*
Aiko Pops, 1284 South Pearl Street
Bout Time Pub & Grub, 3392 West 38th Avenue
Candela Latin Kitchen, 1795 Central Street
Crazy Mountain Tap Room, 660 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Europa Coffeehouse, 76 South Pennsylvania Street
Open Door Brewing, 2030 Ionosphere Street, Longmont
Red Sauce, 2230 Oneida Street
The Regional (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Salvage Steakhouse, 2700 South Havana Street
Skeye Brewing, 900 South Hover Street, Longmont
Socorro's Street Tacos, 19 East Bayaud Avenue
Zephyr Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
