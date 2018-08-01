Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closing in July 2018

Denver Ted's was gone for a year but opened in a new location in July.

Denver's restaurant scene has been in high gear for more than four years; in that time, we've clocked an average of about twenty openings every month around the metro area, and July was no exception. This year pales in comparison to 2014, though. In July of that year, forty restaurants opened, including several eateries at the newly refurbished Union Station. So if you've moved to Denver since then, you're witnessed a dynamic overhaul of the city's dining scene. This July, some of the standouts have been two delis, Rye Society and Leven Deli; a new cider house from Colorado Plus; a second location for Garibaldi Mexican Bistro; and the re-emergence of Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks.

But July also took its toll, with a dozen closings, from the expected departure of the Regional, which is moving from Avanti Food & Beverage to a permanent home in Fort Collins, to the sudden closing of Candela Latin Kitchen on the last weekend of the month. Candela was known for its great brunch as well as for its Puerto Rican specialties, and was the second restaurant in that space from owner Isiah Salazar and chef Jesse Vega, after Central Bistro & Bar.

Here's our complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings and closings in July 2018.