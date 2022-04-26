An Adults-Only Putt-Putt Party Bar Opening in RiNo April 30

After nine months of work, Josh Schmitz's Handsome Boys Hospitality is ready to get the party started at its newest venture, RiNo Country Club, which will open on Saturday, April 30, at 3763 Wynkoop Street. The building has been vacant since Rebel Restaurant closed in 2018.
Since then, the area's changed a lot. "That neighborhood just keeps developing around us," Schmitz says, noting that he's hoping RiNo Country Club will become a go-to for the pre- and post-Mission Ballroom show crowd. The inside portion of the club even includes a DJ booth.
While golf bars are trending in Denver, this one is different. Instead of TrackMan or other simulators, it has a nine-hole putt-putt course outside where fun is the priority over perfecting your game. And the place is only open to those 21 and up. "We're putting a pickleball court out there as well," Schmitz adds — a smart move, considering the sport is so popular in Denver.
RiNo Country Club is the latest — but not the last — concept from this fast-growing hospitality group, which now has thirteen spots either open or in the works, including the horror-themed Slashers, Larimer Square dance club Disco Pig and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed, East Coast-style pizza joint called Casey Jones that is set to open May 7 at 24 Broadway (where a Giordano's location recently shuttered).
"We are built like a speedboat, not a cruise ship," Schmitz says of Handsome Boys. "And so we're able to pivot and adapt. Our whole team is super-young and hungry — we're all putting in eighteen-, nineteen-hour days, and can't wait to do it again."
RiNo Country Club is located at 3763 Wynkoop Street and will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and noon to midnight Sunday starting April 30. For more information, follow it on Instagram @rino.countryclub.