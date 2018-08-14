Smok Barbecue Debuts This Weekend in the Source Hotel

The Source Hotel + Market Hall will be soon be one of the smokiest food destinations in town. Not only has Acorn been cooking over wood since opening in the original Source space in 2013, but this weekend, Smok, a modern barbecue eatery from former Acorn chef Bill Espiricueta, will fire up the smokers beginning Saturday, August 18. Joining in the campfire fun will be Safta, an Israeli restaurant next door to Smok from New Orleans restaurateur Alon Shaya scheduled to open the same day.

As a kid, Espiricueta lived in Austin, Texas and then in Kansas City, Missouri, eating at all the best barbecue joints in those cities. Since moving away from the Midwest, the chef has traveled to America's other top barbecue regions to eat and learn. Smok brings together the best of his findings on one menu, but that doesn't mean you'll find a hodgepodge of mismatched cooking styles and sauces. "It's about the whole package," Espiricueta explains, "with different regional influences, but balanced."

EXPAND Chef Bill Espiricueta behind the counter at Smok. Mark Antonation

The chef goes on to explain that barbecue lovers from any one region will have a favorite smokehouse for ribs, another for pulled pork, and another for burnt ends, for example, but that very few places do everything well. As a chef with a background in fine dining, his focus is on the harmony and balance of the entire menu and using seasonal ingredients to emphasize flavor and quality. A smoked pork-belly BLT, for example, will only be on the menu when ripe summer tomatoes are available.