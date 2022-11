Social Sightings: Five Things to Eat This Week That Aren't Turkey

Steven Redzikowski/Instagram

After a weekend spent eating turkey sandwiches and turkey soup and turkey...everything, it's time to change it up. Leftover burnout is the perfect excuse for going out to a local restaurant, such as Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe, which opened in April and offers a lot more than sweets, including this tempting everything croissant loaded with smoked salmon. It closed for a brief holiday break, but will be back starting Tuesday, November 29.Another restaurant that debuted in 2022, French eatery Noisette , is the place to go for a charmingly elegant meal to cleanse your Thanksgiving palate. Instead of turkey, opt for a different poultry pick — the eatery's expertly cooked duck breast, served with duck and foie jus and a side of confit potatoes. Be sure to save room for dessert, too.Right now, Boulder's Oak at Fourteenth is celebrating Italian week with specials and guest chefs. Chef Steve Redzikowski shared this tempting photo of one of the items you can try: wagyu beef tartare with Parmesan, sunchokes and black truffles.Over at LoHi's Senor Bear, chef John DePierro has inspired a new cheese craving with his burrata with grilled squash, arbol honey, chile-chulpe crunch and lime, served with taro chips. Pair it with a paloma and give thanks for these punchy flavors.A new short ribs dish is on the menu at the Fifth String, just up Tejon Street from Senor Bear. It comes smothered in smoked tomato barbecue sauce and served on a potato waffle with pickled tomatoes called tomolives and chow chow. "Enough for two people or one hungry person. We have done a few short rib dishes but this is a new staff favorite!" the restaurant promises.