Social Sightings: Five Things to Eat This Week That Aren't Turkey

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
After a weekend spent eating turkey sandwiches and turkey soup and turkey...everything, it's time to change it up. Leftover burnout is the perfect excuse for going out to a local restaurant, such as Banh & Butter Bakery Cafe, which opened in April and offers a lot more than sweets, including this tempting everything croissant loaded with smoked salmon. It closed for a brief holiday break, but will be back starting Tuesday, November 29.
that debuted in 2022, French eatery Noisette, is the place to go for a charmingly elegant meal to cleanse your Thanksgiving palate. Instead of turkey, opt for a different poultry pick — the eatery's expertly cooked duck breast, served with duck and foie jus and a side of confit potatoes. Be sure to save room for dessert, too.
