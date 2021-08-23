Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Steuben's Arvada Has Served Its Last Meal

August 23, 2021 1:40PM

Steuben's Arvada closed after service on August 22.
Steuben's Arvada closed after service on August 22. Adam Larkey Photography
click to enlarge Steuben's Arvada closed after service on August 22. - ADAM LARKEY PHOTOGRAPHY
Steuben's Arvada closed after service on August 22.
Adam Larkey Photography
Sad news for fans of burgers, cheese curds and fried chicken in Arvada: The second location of Steuben's, which opened in 2016 at 7355 Ralston Road, has shuttered. Its last dinner service was on August 22.

Secret Sauce owner Josh Wolkon plans to use the space as a commissary kitchen for the Steuben's food truck, as well as a spot to produce the many desserts served at the original Uptown location at 523 East 17th Avenue and at its sister restaurant next door, Ace Eat Serve.

“I know I speak for many in our industry when I say this past year and a half has forced us to re-evaluate our business models," Wolkon said in a statement about the closure. "We all had time to consider what’s important to us and what makes us happy. Through most of the pandemic, my efforts were focused strictly on Steuben’s and Ace, our two neighboring restaurants in Uptown Denver, while Steuben’s Arvada remained closed. With a smaller operation, I had more time to connect with both staff and guests. It became clear to me that this busy Uptown block was the sweet spot for myself and our team. I’m excited to have more time to further develop our Wellness Program, which has become part of the culture of Secret Sauce.”

As restaurants continue to struggle with staffing, rising food costs and uncertainty around the future of dining out with the spreading of the Delta variant, it's not surprising to see an owner make a move like this. It's also a reminder of the many lessons learned from operating during a pandemic.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


While this is a blow for Arvada's dining scene, the move could strengthen the original Steuben's, ready to serve up comfort food this fall and winter. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation