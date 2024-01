Sushi Den Announces New Concept Coming This Summer

Sushi Den co-founder Toshi Kizaki. Stephen Werk

The list of restaurants expected to open in Denver this year continues to grow, and the latest addition comes from longtime pros.Brothers Yasu and Toshi Kizaki are Denver sushi pioneers. They opened Sushi Den in 1984 on South Pearl Street and have expanded their empire on that block and beyond in the years since. Their first addition was Izakaya Den in 2007, followed by the Japanese robata-focused Ototo in 2010. After a three-year pandemic-induced break, Ototo finally made its comeback last April The most recent addition for the brothers was Temaki Den, which was its first concept not located on Den Corner, as the corner of South Pearl Street and East Florida has come to be known. It debuted inside the Source in late 2020 and has racked up accolades of its own, including being our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Sushi Restaurant But now there's more action on Den Corner. On January 16, Sushi Den announced its latest plans in a newsletter sent to subscribers: "In good news, as far as our restaurant is concerned, we have a lot of exciting news on the horizon for 2024. One of the most exciting news is we are working on a new, chef-led, boutique Japanese restaurant concept featuring master chef/owner Toshi Kizaki. Our new, smaller dining room location will be on our same street, South Pearl Street, and projected to open this summer. We are not quite ready to share all the information, however our new restaurant will focus on specialized, highest-quality ingredients prepared by master chef Toshi."With recent additions like Kumoya, Kawa Ni and the Glendale outpost of Hana Matsuri, which is co-owned by chef Duy Pham, the Japanese dining scene is strong in the Mile High, and this addition is set to continue that trend.