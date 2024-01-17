Sushi Den Announces New Concept Coming This Summer

The list of restaurants expected to open in Denver this year continues to grow, and the latest addition comes from longtime pros.
Brothers Yasu and Toshi Kizaki are Denver sushi pioneers. They opened Sushi Den in 1984 on South Pearl Street and have expanded their empire on that block and beyond in the years since. Their first addition was Izakaya Den in 2007, followed by the Japanese robata-focused Ototo in 2010. After a three-year pandemic-induced break, Ototo finally made its comeback last April.
The most recent addition for the brothers was Temaki Den, which was its first concept not located on Den Corner, as the corner of South Pearl Street and East Florida has come to be known. It debuted inside the Source in late 2020 and has racked up accolades of its own, including being our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Sushi Restaurant.
With recent additions like Kumoya, Kawa Ni and the Glendale outpost of Hana Matsuri, which is co-owned by chef Duy Pham, the Japanese dining scene is strong in the Mile High, and this addition is set to continue that trend.