Experience the Art of Hygge at Boulder's Newest Bakery, Süti & Co.

"I wanted to create a space for people to slow down," says Andrea Uzarowski, chef/owner of Süti & Co., a cozy new Scandinavian-style cafe specializing in shortbread, coffee, tea and stylish home goods that opened September 24 at 2031 16th Street in Boulder.
Uzarowski is a former investment banker who decided during the pandemic that she wanted a less stressful and more satisfying career. "When I bake, I forget about everything," she says.
The Danish word "hygge" describes a mood that encompasses coziness, comfort, warmth and overall well-being. It's often embraced in the colder months, when it remains dark all day in Scandinavian countries. While Colorado has plenty of sun, Süti & Co. aims to make hygge accessible in Boulder. The setting is calm and warm, with classic Danish minimalist design and hues of cream, dark wood and pops of color.
The beverage program is filled with warm and comforting options, whether that's a caffeinated cup of coffee or latte, or an herbal tea blended specially for the shop by local company Rosebud's Apothecary.
While the drinks enhance the feeling of hygge, it's the shortbread that really stands out. Uzarowski has been making the butter-heavy cookies since she was a child, when her grandmother taught her to make them — and kept a stash in her room that her granddaughter would pilfer. Now the chef has an endless supply of the sweet treat, and each cookie pays homage to her family and loved ones.
The cafe also offers a cookie of the month (chai shortbread for October) as well as a seasonal cookie (autumn's will be announced soon). Come holiday season, Süti & Co. will also offer gift boxes.
As with the cafe, the goods are meant to impart a sense of hygge, a feeling that will last long after the cookies have been consumed.
Süti & Co. is located at 2031 16th Street in Boulder and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit sutiandco.com.