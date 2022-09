Experience the Art of Hygge at Boulder's Newest Bakery, Süti & Co.

click to enlarge Andrea Uzarowski, owner of Süti & Co. Linnea Covington

click to enlarge Shortbread cookies at Süti & Co. Linnea Covington

click to enlarge Embrace hygge at Süti & Co. Linnea Covington

"I wanted to create a space for people to slow down," says Andrea Uzarowski, chef/owner of Süti & Co., a cozy new Scandinavian-style cafe specializing in shortbread, coffee, tea and stylish home goods that opened September 24 at 2031 16th Street in Boulder.Uzarowski is a former investment banker who decided during the pandemic that she wanted a less stressful and more satisfying career. "When I bake, I forget about everything," she says.The Danish word "hygge" describes a mood that encompasses coziness, comfort, warmth and overall well-being. It's often embraced in the colder months, when it remains dark all day in Scandinavian countries. While Colorado has plenty of sun, Süti & Co. aims to make hygge accessible in Boulder. The setting is calm and warm, with classic Danish minimalist design and hues of cream, dark wood and pops of color.The bakery's location is a home built in the 1890s. Guests walk through a multi-purpose space before entering the main room. From there, they can take their goodies into one of two rooms, each designed to give the feel of curling up in someone's house. There's also an outside deck with more chairs and tables. "It does have some inconveniences of older times," Uzarowski admits, like having to hold windows open with a stick, "but things were simpler and slower then."The beverage program is filled with warm and comforting options, whether that's a caffeinated cup of coffee or latte, or an herbal tea blended specially for the shop by local company Rosebud's Apothecary While the drinks enhance the feeling of hygge, it's the shortbread that really stands out. Uzarowski has been making the butter-heavy cookies since she was a child, when her grandmother taught her to make them — and kept a stash in her room that her granddaughter would pilfer. Now the chef has an endless supply of the sweet treat, and each cookie pays homage to her family and loved ones.For example, the Magdalena is named after her grandmother and is made with fig jam, a flavor the matron favored. There are also two cookies named for her daughters: the Anna, made with lemon zest and raspberry; and the Lily, with edible flowers and chocolate. Uzarowski also plans to release a vegan and gluten-free cookie named after her son, Oliver, and a vanilla bean-and-toffee shortbread option in honor of her business partner, George Rennix IV, with more to follow.The cafe also offers a cookie of the month (chai shortbread for October) as well as a seasonal cookie (autumn's will be announced soon). Come holiday season, Süti & Co. will also offer gift boxes.The shop also carries a selection of home goods, each carefully chosen by Uzarowski with the Danish idea of durability, simplicity and beauty in mind, such as wooden candlesticks made by women in Lithuania; cutting boards and rolling pins made by a local artist from reclaimed wood and skateboard pieces; and hand-dyed linens. There are also candles, bowls, aprons, pillows, blankets and more, many from Danish and Scandinavian artisans.As with the cafe, the goods are meant to impart a sense of hygge, a feeling that will last long after the cookies have been consumed.