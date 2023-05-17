Navigation
Tacolandia Returns to Civic Center Park August 19, Presale Underway

May 17, 2023 7:59AM

The crowds came out for tacos in 2022. Evan Semón
It's back! Westword's sixth Tacolandia will be back at Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, offering unlimited tacos from more than forty restaurants.

Last year, the event made a comeback after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and crowds arrived hungry — but tickets sold out, so don't wait to get yours.

The restaurant lineup this year is stacked with such favorites as Mama Lolita's, Wild Taco, El Coco Pirata, McDevitt Taco Supply, Bits & Pieces con Cerveza, bartaco, Tacos del Homie, the Gaucho Parrilla and our 2023 Best of Denver editor's pick for Best Food Truck, Maíz Denver.
click to enlarge a woman at an outdoor festival warms tortillas on a flat top grill
Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park on August 19.
Danielle Lirette
The presale — which is your chance to get the lowest ticket price — starts at 10 a.m. today, May 17, and ends Sunday, May 21. During this period, general admission is $35 and the VIP option, which includes early entry, access to the VIP lounge and two drink tickets for the private VIP bar, is $60 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. The event is 21+ only, and a government-issued ID will be required for entry.

For VIPs and general admission ticket-holders alike, the festivities will also include beverage samples, full drinks for purchase from multiple bars, live music, lucha libre wrestling and more.

If you're interested in purchasing ten or more tickets for a large group, email [email protected].

Westword has other tasty events on the calender this year. The second annual Denver Burger Week just ended, after garnering rave reviews. We're hosting our inaugural Out to Brunch event on Saturday, June 10, and tickets are still available...but they're going fast, too. Get more details at westwordouttobrunch.com.

For everything you need to know about Tacolandia, visit westwordtacolandia.com.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

