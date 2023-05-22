Last Call for Summer Guide Listings!

Navigation
May 22, 2023 5:04AM

What are you doing this summer? You'll know on June 8, after our annual Summer Guide hits the streets. This special section inserted inside the regular issue of Westword will highlight all the coolest events during Colorado's hottest season.

In addition to stories on some of this state's most oddball attractions and surprising recreational deals, Summer Guide 2023 will include comprehensive listings of events along the Front Range, everything from concerts to art fairs to road races.

The deadline for inclusion is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23; send information (the who, when, where and how much) to [email protected]
