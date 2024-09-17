Today May Be Taco Tuesday, but the Real Party Starts Thursday

Today may be Taco Tuesday, but next week Westword is bringing you Taco Tuesday all week long!
And to get things started, we're hosting a Taco Week kickoff party on Thursday, September 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at My Neighbor Félix at 1801 Central Street. While we can't promise Kendall Jenner will be there (she visited the Boulder location on Monday during her 818 College Tour), we can promise live music, drink specials, giveaways and tacos, of course.
Then get ready for our annual Taco Week starting Monday, September 23, and running through Sunday, September 29, when participating restaurants and chefs will celebrate the taco with new, off-menu specialties or reinvented classics created just for this event. You'll be able to Indulge in $2.50 tacos (minimum order of three) from some of the most popular taco joints in Denver.
Along with My Neighbor Félix, participating restaurants include Alma Modern Mexican, Cencalli Taqueria, Chile Con Quesadilla, Comal Heritage Food Incubator, the Golden Mill, Kachina Cantina, Wild Taco, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Mexico City Restaurant & Lounge, Renegade Burrito, Taco Uprising, El Tamarindo, Uptown & Humboldt, Vatos Tacos and Tequila, and Stoney's Bar and Grill; you can pair their offerings with drink specials from Deep Eddy Vodka and Modelo.
Use the Denver Taco Week app to map out your culinary journey, all while increasing your chances to win prizes.
Taco Week 2024: It will be the taco the town!
Learn more here.