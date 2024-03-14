 Talnua Distillery in Arvada Announce Plans to Open New Tasting Room | Westword
Talnua Distillery Celebrates Five Years and a Plan for Expansion

It became America's first single-pot whiskey distillery when it opened in Arvada in 2018. This weekend, it's hosting an anniversary party.
March 14, 2024
Meagan and Patrick Miller, founders of Talnua Distillery in Arvada
St. Patrick's Day marks five years in business for Arvada's Talnua Distillery, and it has a lot to celebrate.

Production at its facility, at 5405 West 56th Avenue, has grown from two barrels per week in a handmade pot still to seventeen barrels per week in three copper pot stills designed by co-owner and head distiller Patrick Miller. What started as 100 barrels per year is now approximately 900; that number is expected to grow to 2,500 barrels per year by 2025.

When it launched in 2018, Talnua offered two gins and two whiskeys. That has evolved into four core whiskeys, rotating special-release whiskeys and distillery exclusive spirits such as a coffee liqueur and eggnog. It has also racked up a long list of accolades at the World Whiskies Awards, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the International Wine and Spirits Competition and the American Distilling Institute. In 2022, the distiller hired a sales director and saw accounts double across Colorado.

Meagan and Patrick Miller were inspired to open America’s first single pot whiskey distillery during their honeymoon in Ireland. The Irish standard process means that a mash bill of 50 percent unmalted barley and 50 percent malted barley are used and triple-distilled in copper pot stills on site.
Talnua's goal is to create a world-class facility. “We know where we want to sit in the world of whiskey,” says co-founder and creative director Amy Kingman. “People in Arvada have been so supportive and enthusiastic and kind."

This fall, the team will debut a new tasting room and an additional dog-friendly patio at its current location. The distillery has taken over the two surrounding units, expanding its space from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet. The move will increase capacity to around 200 people, allowing Talnua to host more private events. There are also plans to expand the tours and tasting programs.

The team hopes to partner with a distributor this year as well, allowing the distillery to sell its spirits in other states.

Every year, Talnua celebrates its anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day weekend as an homage to the roots of the whiskey-making process used. This year's event, from 2 to 9 p.m. on March 15 and 16, will include live drum and pipe bands, food trucks and specialty cocktails, as well as the annual limited release of Old Saint’s Keep Whiskey.

This year’s batch was aged in sherry, port, Amburana and American white oak barrels and comes in at 100 proof. There are fewer than 1,000 bottles available. The 2023 Old Saint’s Keep was recently named America’s Best Pot Still Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards.
The distillery plans to continue to offer special releases that benefit local organizations, as with past benefits for Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital. Quirky events, such as a May the Fourth celebration and a Vegas Valentine’s Day party complete with an Elvis impersonator, will also continue.

Talnua Distillery’s tasting room serves single pours, flights and cocktails, including various Old-Fashioned twists such as the wedding cake-inspired version made with milk fat-washed cask whiskey, raspberry black tea, black walnut bitters, lemon, vanilla, allspice and cinnamon. Other classic cocktails on offer feature both whiskey and gin, including one that is barrel-aged for at least eighteen months.

Guests can reserve a tasting and tour to learn the history of single-pot still whiskey and how it's made. For more information, visit talnua.com.
