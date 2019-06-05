 


Ten Tasty New Vegan Food Trucks, Pop-Ups and Other Mobile Vendors
Veggie Whisperer Facebook

Kristen Kuchar | June 5, 2019 | 6:48am
AA

Since we rounded up vegan food trucks around Colorado last year, there's has been an explosion of plant-based trucks, pop-ups and other mobile vendors on the scene. Diners are making their demand for well-made vegan cuisine loud and clear, and chefs are hitting the streets with sandwiches, tacos, Japanese specialties and more.

Here are ten new food trucks and pop-ups serving plant-based food that you should hunt down now.

Guacamole and vegan cheese sauces make these nachos creamy and gooey.
Migration Taco

Migration Tacos launched this year with two goals: save the birds and serve up delicious plant-based tacos. To achieve the latter, traditional tacos, such as seitan carne asada and garbanzo chorizo, are served alongside tacos with a twist, including seitan buffalo wing with bleu cheese. To try these, as well as nachos smothered in cheese and guacamole, follow the truck on Instagram.

The Can't Beet This Burger is made with apples, grated beets, garlic basil aioli and vegan smoked gouda.
The Veggie Yeti

The Veggie Yeti



The Veggie Yeti isn’t just looking to feed vegans. Owners Ben Como and Jared Simpson hope their hearty cheeseburgers, soups, wraps and panini will get meat-eaters to think twice about plant-based cuisine. Their specialty is classic comfort foods, including mac and cheese and nachos smothered in cheese sauce, housemade sour cream, jalapeños, green onions, black beans, corn and olives. Track the Veggie Yeti down on Instagram.

Dairy-free smoothies and bowls are made with fruit and topped with coconut, nuts and other toppers.
Sunshine Bowls

Sunshine Bowls



Sunshine Bowls serves fresh, fruit-filled bowls and smoothies. Smoothies can either be blended with apple juice or coconut milk. The Pow Pow is made with strawberry, blueberry, banana and peanut butter and topped with cacao nibs, while the Islander has mango, strawberry, banana and a topping of coconut shavings. Bowls have a blended fruit base and are topped with a variety of healthy ingredients: goji berries, sliced almond, peaches, pineapple, kiwi and more. Visit the Sunshine Bowls website for a full list of options and upcoming locations.

Hella Herbivore's Malaysian laksa is a rich coconut curry broth made with lemongrass and shallot paste that’s served with yellow noodles, puffed tofu and roasted chick'n.
Hella Herbivore

Hella Herbivore



Hella Herbivore is hosting vegan pop-ups around town as well as occasionally taking over the Veggie Yeti food truck. A variety of traditional Asian dishes get a modern makeover while leaving out the meat and seafood. Crispy Korean tofu is served with rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy garlic, soy and gochujang sauce. Loaded kimichi fries are topped with shiitake bulgogi, jackfruit, housemade kimchi, sriracha mayo and nacho cheese. Find out where Hella Herbivore will pop up next on Instagram.

The Ba-Nom-a-Nom dessert truck serves fruit-based frozen treats at Civic Center Eats.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Ba-Nom-a-Nom



Just in time for summer, Ba-Nom-a-Nom serves dairy-free, vegan soft-serve. There is no sugar added, and everything is gluten-free, with the exception of an optional granola topping. Find four different rotating flavors each day, including classic banana, watermelon mango, strawberry banana and blackberry pineapple. Top it with vegan chocolate sauce, almond granola, vegan chocolate chips, coconut flakes, peanut butter, nuts and more. Visit the van's website to learn more.

Choloass..ada Fries are Mexican street food at its finest – topped with tender seitan carne asada, queso and veggies.
Vegan Van

Cholo Ass Vegan



Cholo Ass Vegan gives classic Mexican comfort food a meatless makeover. Owner David Alires set out to re-create the flavors he grew up with by making marinated carne asada made with seitan for tacos, loaded fries and other dishes that normally call for pork. His pozole is a traditional Mexican soup made with jackfruit, hominy and red chile. Find his products in dishes from other local food trucks, at various pop-up events and by placing a direct order through Facebook and Instagram.

Globally inspired dishes are influenced by season and highlight fresh produce.
Chelsea Chorpenning

Scam Likely


Scam Likely hosts vegan pop-ups dinners monthly at La Fillette Bakery. Dishes are aimed to highlight the flavor of vegetables as opposed to meat substitutes. Menus are creative and change for every event. Recent options included a fresh pasta with truffles and cream and a sandwich with roasted tomatoes and cashew-based ricotta. The best way to keep tabs on the pop-ups is to follow Scam Likely on Instagram.

Courtesy the Veggie Whisperer

The Veggie Whisperer



The Veggie Whisperer’s menu is Mediterranean-inspired, mostly vegan and all vegetarian. The housemade falafel is the star of the show, appearing in pita, a falafel platter and a salad topped with a lemon vinaigrette. Warm pita bread can also be filled with roasted red beets, avocado with peanut harissa or crispy Brussels sprouts and tahini sauce. Visit the website to find where the truck will be.

Follow that Vespa!
Facebook/Best One Yet

Best One Yet



While Best One Yet serves from a Vespa scooter, not a truck, it’s still delivering dairy-free ice cream to vegans with a sweet tooth. Rotating flavors include dark chocolate, birthday cake, peanut butter brownie, mint chocolate chip, Rocky Mountain road and vanilla. Ice cream lovers can also find Best One Yet at other vegan spots, like in the Choco Taco at Vegan Van or in a beer float at Alternation Brewing. Visit the Best One Yet website for more information.

Mu Denver

Mu Denver



Mu Denver serves up a variety of rotating vegan Asian street food. Items include tofu banh mi, ramen, rice bowls, popcorn tofu, and California sushi rolls stuffed with avocado, asparagus, crispy tofu, carrot and cucumber. The bi bim bop is a Korean dish made with rice, homemade kimchi, crispy tofu, Brussels sprouts and Korean hot pepper paste. The truck can be found at Alternation Brewing, Civic Center Eats and NOOCH Vegan Market. Visit the Mu Denver Facebook page for upcoming locations.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages such as cider and mead.

Remind Me Later >