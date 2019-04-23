 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The pickled-pepper broth with fish and ten different stir-in ingredients.EXPAND
The pickled-pepper broth with fish and ten different stir-in ingredients.
Mark Antonation

Aurora Gets Its First Yunnanese Rice Noodle Specialist

Mark Antonation | April 23, 2019 | 9:58am
AA

Lucky China was one of our favorites for handmade noodles and slow-cooked soups, but after six years on South Havana Street, chef Helen Cai's little shop is now closed. A new tenant, Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles, is now open in its place.

Located in the same shopping center as Seoul Korean BBQ and M Mart, Ten Seconds is a branch of the Shi Miao Dao chain of noodle shops that number more than 750 locations in China but only a handful in North America, mostly in New York City and Toronto. Shi Miao Dao translates roughly to "ready in ten seconds," hence the restaurant's name in English.

The company specializes in cross-the-bridge noodles, a dish that has its origins in the Yunnan province, which borders Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar. Rice is much more common in the region than wheat, so noodles throughout the area are typically made with rice. Cross-the-bridge noodles are served with the noodles and other ingredients separate from the broth, so customers add everything at once and then slurp away. Shi Miao Dao's corporate website explains that the dish was invented by a woman who had to take lunch across a bridge to her husband who worked on an island, so she packaged everything separately to keep the noodles from getting soggy.

Ten Seconds Yunnanese Rice Noodle specializes in soups with all the ingredients served separately.EXPAND
Ten Seconds Yunnanese Rice Noodle specializes in soups with all the ingredients served separately.
Mark Antonation

At Ten Seconds, you'll want to follow a similar strategy (except without having to walk across a bridge). The broth comes out piping hot in stone bowls, so once you add the noodles, you have to slurp quickly before they start falling apart. Other ingredients that come with the soup include corn, a raw quail egg, daikon radish, chive, wood ear mushroom, a marinated chicken wing, Spam-style ham, thin slices of beef and a couple of herb and spice pastes. The broth-and-toppings combinations number about a dozen, and there are also add-ins such as beef, lamb, fish, tripe and deep-fried pork chops. The original house broth is mild, but tomato-based and spicy soups are also available.

Think of it as another way to feed to your ramen and pho habit, only with a new range of flavors from southwest China. While this style of soup is fairly new to metro Denver, servers at Ten Seconds are happy to offer advice. Beyond the noodle bowls, there are a number of appetizers, including spicy cucumber salad, dried tofu, spicy beef tendon, cold noodle salad and jellyfish salad, plus layered fruit teas and milk teas.

Ten Seconds Yunnanese Rice Noodles is located at 2000 South Havana Street. Regular hours have not been posted yet, but expect standard daily lunch and dinner hours. 

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >