Three Saints Revival Shutters in Hotel Indigo Behind Union Station

Was it all a dream?
Denver restaurateur Robert Thompson founded Punch Bowl Social, an eatertainment brand that went national before he resigned from the company in 2020. The next year, he debuted the first restaurant under his new Angiven development company, Three Saints Revival.
The Mediterranean restaurant connected to the Hotel Indigo at 1801 Wewatta Street near Union Station made a big splash, thanks to thoughtful fare from chef John Broening and its bright colors and trippy design details inspired by dreams. "It's morphed into what we call this absinthe Bohemian dream sequence," Thompson told Westword at the time the restaurant opened. "There are some sort of hallucinogenic qualities to what we tried to create here."
But the trip ended on February 18, when Three Saints Revival announced its permanent closure in a social media post. "We opened in late 2021 as a celebration after surviving the pandemic," it reads. "We’re so proud of what we built and operated, and all the team members that brought it to life day-in-and-day-out, but downtown never recovered. The office buildings in downtown Denver, and the surrounding blocks, remain mostly empty, and that, combined with economic and other forces, has made it impossible to stay in business."
"It's time to pull up our stakes and move on," the announcement concludes. Ironically, Three Saints Revival is featured on the cover of the February 5280 magazine, for its Best Bars issue.
Thompson does have other projects to move on to, including Camp Pickle, a new pickleball-centric entertainment concept that will put locations in Centennial and Globeville. The food program for that project as well as another Thompson concept, Jaguar Bolera, which will debut in Raleigh and Atlanta, is being headed up by former Bellota chef Manny Barella.
The chef will also be appearing on season 21 of Top Chef, which is set to begin airing on March 20. For a taste of his food ahead of that television debut, Barella is launching a pop-up at Cantina Loca. Beginning February 26, his Mientras menu will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays.
No word yet on where Broening, the Three Saints chef, will land next.