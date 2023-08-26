 Nonna's Chicago Bistro and the N.O.S.H. Closed, The Devil's Drink Debuted in Denver | Westword
Openings & Closings

This Week's Openings and Closings: Two Neighborhood Staples Are Gone, One New Bar Debuted

As fall approaches, the rate of openings is cooling off, but there is one devilish new spot for cocktails.
August 26, 2023
The Devil's Drink opened on August 19.
The Devil's Drink opened on August 19.
As fall approaches, new additions to the hospitality scene continue to cool off. This week, there's just one opening to report: The Devil's Drink, which debuted in LoHi on August 19. Andrew Harris, owner of Rock N Lobster Roll, is behind the project along with longtime bar pro Alisha Taylor, who is heading up the drink program. Dubbed an "underworld speakeasy," it's serving a smoke- and fire-inspired cocktail menu along with on-theme snacks, like a wagyu tartare sandwich and deviled eggs with caviar.

There are also two closures to report. Nonna's Chicago Bistro, which held down the corner Leestdale and South Monoco for over two decades, has shuttered. "We made it through COVID with the help of many grants from the federal government, city of Denver and GrubHub. Increased rent, lack of employees willing to work, increase in food cost and minimum wages all contributed," say owners Brian Svenby and Nancy Mikelis. "Our lease ended July 31, so it was perfect timing for our family. We have no plans currently for something else, and might look to downsize in 2024.Enjoy our family and travel a bit in 2023." The Nonna's in Centennial is under different ownership and remains open.
hand holding a breakfast sandwich
Breakfast sandwiches will be on the menu when Funky Flame opens on Lowell Boulevard.
Funky Flame
The Northside lost a community favorite this week when the N.O.S.H., which opened as the Noshery in 2014, closed its doors. In the coming months, the art-filled, colorful cafe will become the first brick and mortar home of Funky Flame, which plans to serve breakfast sandwiches, pastries and lunch items as well as wood-fired pizza on Friday and Saturday nights.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week.
colorful murals inside a dining room
Funky Flame is taking over the former home of the N.O.S.H.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

The Devil's Drink, 3330 Mariposa Street

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Nonna's Chicago Bistro, 6603 Leetsdale Drive
The Nosh, 4994 Lowell Boulevard

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected]
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
