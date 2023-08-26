This Week's Openings and Closings: Two Neighborhood Staples Are Gone, One New Bar Debuted

There are also two closures to report. Nonna's Chicago Bistro, which held down the corner Leestdale and South Monoco for over two decades, has shuttered. "We made it through COVID with the help of many grants from the federal government, city of Denver and GrubHub. Increased rent, lack of employees willing to work, increase in food cost and minimum wages all contributed," say owners Brian Svenby and Nancy Mikelis. "Our lease ended July 31, so it was perfect timing for our family. We have no plans currently for something else, and might look to downsize in 2024.Enjoy our family and travel a bit in 2023." The Nonna's in Centennial is under different ownership and remains open.
the first brick and mortar home of Funky Flame, which plans to serve breakfast sandwiches, pastries and lunch items as well as wood-fired pizza on Friday and Saturday nights.
In other openings and closings news:
- Humboldt Kitchen + Bar's last day in Uptown is Saturday, August 26.
- LowDown Brewery & Kitchen in Capitol Hill will close on September 30.
- The former Squeaky Bean and Chow Morso space near Union Station will become the Velvet Cellar.
The Devil's Drink, 3330 Mariposa Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Nonna's Chicago Bistro, 6603 Leetsdale Drive
The Nosh, 4994 Lowell Boulevard
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].