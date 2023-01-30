Support Us

You'll Love These Valentine's Food and Drink Specials

January 30, 2023 1:20PM

Afternoon tea at Babe's.
Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and whether or not you've got a date to impress, you'll love the tasty food and drink specials around town. We've picked our favorites for a sweet mix of ideas, from heart-shaped pizza to pink bagels.

Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th Street
303-455-4832
One of our favorite places to sip tea any day of the year, this Highland spot is offering a Valentine's-themed afternoon tea February 6 through 14. Priced at $45 per adult and $29 per child, it includes an assortment of unlimited savory teas along with miniature scones served with jam, homemade lemon curd and Devonshire cream, Scottish shortbread, petit fours and a French macaron. Note that Babe's is able to accommodate dietary restrictions with advanced notice.
There are a variety of Valentine's options at Dairy Block.
Dairy Block
Dairy Block
1800 Wazee Street
303-309-4817
The many businesses of Dairy Block are offering all sorts of romantic options this year, from decadent dinners to cocktails and candle-making classes. Start with a visit to the "Lovin on the Block HE[ART]" installation, with large-scale sculptures of favorite Valentine's candies like conversation hearts, lollipops and candy necklaces. On February 8, Deviation Distilling will host a Shake It Up Cocktail Class + Truffle Pairing at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and include truffles from Denver's Toute Douceur and three seasonal cocktails. For $125 per person, head to MENO Home at Free Market for a candle-making class that includes brunch and mimosas on February 12. The block's food hall, Milk Market, is also offering a Valentine's dinner special: pizza or pasta for two plus a salad and bottle of wine for just $50.
Matt's Mixology is hosting a special Valentine's class.
Tobias Sands / @tobiassandsphotography
Matt's Mixology
1415 Park Avenue
720-432-6602
Longtime bartender Matt Allen created Matt's Mixology during the pandemic to teach people how to craft the perfect cocktail. Now he's hosting a special Valentine's-themed class from 7 to 9 p.m. on February 14. Learn how to make four different festive libations while enjoying included appetizers. Tickets, $139, are available online.

Mici Handcrafted Italian
Multiple locations
303-355-6423
Forget chocolate. If your love language is bread and cheese, then celebrate with a festive pizza from this local, family-owned chain. Mici has once again brought back its popular special: On Valentine's Day, any 16-inch pie will be shaped into a heart for no additional charge. The pizza is available for pickup only.
Noisette has the ideal romantic setting for Valentine's.
Courtesy Noisette
Noisette
3254 Navajo Street
720-769-8103
Oui, oui! French eatery Noisette, which opened last year and was one of our picks for the ten best new restaurants of 2022, will be serving a special three-course menu for Valentine's Day that includes an amuse bouche of oysters with champagne sabayon; langoustine with sea urchin cream; your choice of black bass with olives and fennel or filet mignon with bordelaise; and raspberry mousse with pistachios for dessert. You'll also get bonbon and macaron petit four treats, and there is the option to add 3 grams of caviar for $30, foie gras for $20 and a wine pairing for $50. Reservations are $125 per person and are available from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Tock.
Think pink at Rosenberg's.
Rosenberg's
Rosenberg's at Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
303-955-0466
On February 14, Rosenberg's owner Joshua Pollack and his team at Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace location will be cooking up pink-hued bagels so you can start your day with some bright and cheery carbs. Like a regular plain bagel, these will run you just $3 each.
Viva Las Denver.
Talnua Distillery
Talnua Distillery
5405 West 56th Street, Arvada
765-532-7691
What happens in Vegas can also happen in Denver this year. This whiskey-focused distillery in Arvada is throwing a Vegas Valentine's party on February 11 from 1 to 7:30 p.m., complete with an ordained Elvis on hand if you want to make a quick visit to the chapel. There will be Valentine's cocktails, eats from the Hippie Pie Yay food truck and A Kitchen Mouse Bakery pop-up.

Uchi
2500 Lawrence Street
303-444-1922
For a true Valentine's dinner splurge, book a table at Uchi in RiNo for its elevated twelve-course omakase menu. Highlights include grilled oysters, roasted beet salad, spaghetti squash tempura, grilled wagyu maki, stuffed quail and Ossetra caviar with carrot miso ice cream. The experience is $300, and there is also an eight course to-go option for two priced at $200. Reservations can be made online and are available from 4 to 11 p.m. 
Originally from Missouri, Candy Petrofsky is a former television reporter who cut her teeth in content creation for Walt Disney World. Before moving to Denver in 2022, she owned a boutique public relations firm, and she currently writes for publications in both Colorado and Missouri.

