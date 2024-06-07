 Denver Favorite Vine Street Is in Soft Opening Mode | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Welcome Back: Vine Street Is in Soft-Opening Mode

Some fans got their first beers on the patio in four years on Thursday night, and there will be more chances to visit this weekend.
June 7, 2024
Some fans finally got to visit Vine Street Pub on June 6.
Some fans finally got to visit Vine Street Pub on June 6. Molly Martin

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$6,600
Share this:
It's finally happening.

Vine Street, the restaurant and brewery located at 1700 Vine Street, welcomed its first guests in four years on Thursday, June 7 — and there will be more chances for fans to visit this weekend, while it's in soft-opening mode.

The popular Uptown spot closed when indoor dining was shut down in March 2020 because of the pandemic, but it's definitely taken its time reopening. It underwent a major renovation while it was shuttered, with big improvements to the kitchen in particular.

In March, Vine Street finally announced a reopening date, and while it had to push back its initial goal of May 15, it's now nearly ready to come back full force.

"Hey Folks...Vine Street is almost ready and we need people to practice on tonight! FREE FOOD TONIGHT! HELP US PRACTICE!" reads the June 6 Facebook post that linked to an Eventbrite page. Tickets for the first soft open went quickly, but more opportunities are coming.

"Hey Friends.....Watch this page for another soft opening post today, Friday!" reads the latest update, posted around 9 a.m. today, June 7.

One longtime fan who attended the first night tells Westword that Vine Street will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. this weekend, but we recommend trying to score one of the tickets if you're craving a beer, burger and fries on the patio, so as not to overwhelm the newly trained staff.

As Vine Street noted in its latest post offering free food again tonight if you can nab a ticket, "Please understand that this is a PRACTICE EVENT! Your food may take an hour, and it may be burnt! We are buying you dinner so that we can train our new team!"

But this news already has us dreaming of many long summer evenings back at Vine Street. Cheers!

 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Logan Street Restaurant Aims to Fill Hole Left by Benny's, Will Become Mexican Concept

Openings & Closings

Logan Street Restaurant Aims to Fill Hole Left by Benny's, Will Become Mexican Concept

By Molly Martin
Twenty Bars Where You Can Soak Up the Real Colorado

Bars

Twenty Bars Where You Can Soak Up the Real Colorado

By Skyler McKinley
Here's the Scoop on the Ten Best Ice Cream Shops in Denver

Lists

Here's the Scoop on the Ten Best Ice Cream Shops in Denver

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: Big Shakeups at Blue Spruce Brewing and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Big Shakeups at Blue Spruce Brewing and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation