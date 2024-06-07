Welcome Back: Vine Street Is in Soft-Opening Mode

It's finally happening.
Vine Street, the restaurant and brewery located at 1700 Vine Street, welcomed its first guests in four years on Thursday, June 7 — and there will be more chances for fans to visit this weekend, while it's in soft-opening mode.
The popular Uptown spot closed when indoor dining was shut down in March 2020 because of the pandemic, but it's definitely taken its time reopening. It underwent a major renovation while it was shuttered, with big improvements to the kitchen in particular.
In March, Vine Street finally announced a reopening date, and while it had to push back its initial goal of May 15, it's now nearly ready to come back full force.
"Hey Folks...Vine Street is almost ready and we need people to practice on tonight! FREE FOOD TONIGHT! HELP US PRACTICE!" reads the June 6 Facebook post that linked to an Eventbrite page. Tickets for the first soft open went quickly, but more opportunities are coming.
"Hey Friends.....Watch this page for another soft opening post today, Friday!" reads the latest update, posted around 9 a.m. today, June 7.
One longtime fan who attended the first night tells Westword that Vine Street will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. this weekend, but we recommend trying to score one of the tickets if you're craving a beer, burger and fries on the patio, so as not to overwhelm the newly trained staff.
As Vine Street noted in its latest post offering free food again tonight if you can nab a ticket, "Please understand that this is a PRACTICE EVENT! Your food may take an hour, and it may be burnt! We are buying you dinner so that we can train our new team!"
But this news already has us dreaming of many long summer evenings back at Vine Street. Cheers!