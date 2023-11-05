Westword Cooking Up Another Tasty Members-Only Event December 7

Over the last decade, Denver's dining scene has exploded. But long before the Michelin Guide added Colorado as a market, Westword was covering the hospitality industry, serving up everything from restaurant reviews to profiles of rock-star local chefs to lists of the places we don't want to live without.
And the city has taken notice. On November 8, Westword Food & Drink Editor Molly Martin will accept the Outstanding Media Professionals award from the Colorado Restaurant Association. In advance of that event, she sat down with Westword Editor-in-Chief Patricia Calhoun, who won the CRA's first media award a decade ago and was elevated to the CRA Hall of Fame in 2019, to talk about why restaurant coverage is so important to this city.
Now you have a chance to talk with Molly in person, too. On Thursday, December 7, we'll host the second in a series of members-only events at the Westword office; this one will focus on food culture. Not only will Molly discuss her view of the scene, but she'll give the inside story on "Eat Here," our list of the metro area's 100 essential restaurants that will hit the streets that day. Patricia Calhoun will be stirring things up, too.
And that's not all: Arlan Preblud of We Don’t Waste will be on hand to talk about the growing nonprofit, and the growing need for the work it is doing in the community. Preblud started out in 2009 collecting surplus food from restaurants and catering companies and packing it into his Volvo station wagon, then redistributing it; today, We Don't Waste has 23 employees and is about to move into a new facility three times the size of its current home. "We are consistently looking to improve what we do, and to do it in an effective and efficient manner," Preblud says. And with this last move, "we think we've made a really valuable acquisition."
The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at the Westword office, 1278 Lincoln Street; we'll provide refreshments and may introduce some special guests.
While attendance is limited to members, you can become a member by giving any amount to support our newsroom at westword.com/support. Already a member? Keep an eye on your inbox to RSVP; spots are limited.