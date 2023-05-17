Tacolandia Returns to Civic Center Park July 13: Get Pre-Sale Tickets

It's back! Westword's seventh Tacolandia will be back at Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, offering unlimited tacos and plenty of fun. Check out our favorite bites from last year's sold-out event and get hungry for this year's festivities.
The 2024 restaurant lineup is stacked with such favorites as Casa Cortes, Comal Heritage Food Incubator, El Reparo Mexican & Grill, Las Hijas de La Chilanga, Luchador Taco & More, Mariscos el Aguachiles, McDevitt Taco Supply, Necio Mexican Kitchen, Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Saucy Chops, Sotol Cocina Bar, Teocali Cocina, Three Dogs Pickles, Uno Mas Taqueria and Wild Taco.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, and are available through 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Use the code TACOSPLEASE to score tickets before prices go up.
All guests must be 21+ with a valid ID. The event will take place rain or shine, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Civic Center Conservancy.
For everything you need to know about Tacolandia, visit westwordtacolandia.com.