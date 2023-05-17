 Tacolandia Returns to Civic Center Park July 13 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tacolandia Returns to Civic Center Park July 13: Get Pre-Sale Tickets

Secure your tickets now before prices go up!
April 10, 2024
Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park on August 19.
Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park on August 19. Danielle Lirette
Share this:
It's back! Westword's seventh Tacolandia will be back at Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, offering unlimited tacos and plenty of fun. Check out our favorite bites from last year's sold-out event and get hungry for this year's festivities.

The 2024 restaurant lineup is stacked with such favorites as Casa Cortes, Comal Heritage Food Incubator, El Reparo Mexican & Grill, Las Hijas de La Chilanga, Luchador Taco & More, Mariscos el Aguachiles, McDevitt Taco Supply, Necio Mexican Kitchen, Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Saucy Chops, Sotol Cocina Bar, Teocali Cocina, Three Dogs Pickles, Uno Mas Taqueria and Wild Taco.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, and are available through 10 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Use the code TACOSPLEASE to score tickets before prices go up.
click to enlarge a crowd of people in a field
Get ready to feast on tacos.
Evan Semón
General admission is $35. The VIP option, which includes early entry at 3 p.m. and access to the VIP lounge with private restrooms, an exclusive bar, and food from Masas & Agaves, Nomad Taqueria & Beer Garden and Santo Remedio, is $60.

All guests must be 21+ with a valid ID. The event will take place rain or shine, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Civic Center Conservancy.

For everything you need to know about Tacolandia, visit westwordtacolandia.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

Comment of the Day

Reader: After Forty Years, People Are Sick of Brewpub Beer

By Westword Readers
Momofuku Acquired Chile Crunch Trademark From Small Denver Business

Food & Drink News

Momofuku Acquired Chile Crunch Trademark From Small Denver Business

By Molly Martin
Dan Da Debuts With Vietnamese Comfort Food From Former Savory Vietnam Owner

First Look

Dan Da Debuts With Vietnamese Comfort Food From Former Savory Vietnam Owner

By Molly Martin
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Korean Barbecue, Coffee, Pie and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Korean Barbecue, Coffee, Pie and More

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation