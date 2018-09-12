Our Feast Food Festival Is Filling Up

Denver's dining scene is booming, and we'll offer a taste of that excitement at Feast, our annual celebration of the city's restaurants and food businesses. Come Sunday, September 30, the flavors and aromas of Korean barbecue, pizza, smoked meats and hot doughnuts — just to name a few of the many samples available — will fill the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park.

Expect more than just bountiful bites, though. While you whet your appetite, beer, wine, spirits, artisan coffee and other beverages will wet your whistle, and live entertainment will keep the place lively.

The lineup of food and drink is filling up, and now includes exclusive VIP restaurant Matsuhisa. VIP tickets will get you in the door at 11 a.m. (that's an hour before general admission) and will include a private lounge, open bar, separate restrooms — and something special from Matsuhisa.