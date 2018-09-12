Our Feast Food Festival Is Filling Up

Denver's dining scene is booming, and we'll offer a taste of that excitement at Feast, our annual celebration of the city's restaurants and food businesses. Come Sunday, September 30, the flavors and aromas of Korean barbecue, pizza, smoked meats and hot doughnuts — just to name a few of the many samples available — will fill the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park.
Expect more than just bountiful bites, though. While you whet your appetite, beer, wine, spirits, artisan coffee and other beverages will wet your whistle, and live entertainment will keep the place lively.
The lineup of food and drink is filling up, and now includes exclusive VIP restaurant Matsuhisa. VIP tickets will get you in the door at 11 a.m. (that's an hour before general admission) and will include a private lounge, open bar, separate restrooms — and something special from Matsuhisa.
Not that you'll miss out on dozens of vendors serving the best they have to offer if you opt for general admission. Come at noon and you'll still be able to eat and drink your way through more food and booze than you can handle.
Feast runs from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 30. General admission tickets are $35 each — or four for $120, so you can take the culinary tour with your friends or family; VIP passes are still available for $65 each. Here's a list of food vendors that are already part of Feast, and more may still be added:
Alamo Drafhouse Cinema
Asada Rico Mexican Grill
Biju's Little Curry Shop
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs
BrightMarten
Choice Market
Dae Gee
Dirt Coffee Bar
Em's Ice Cream
Gypsy Q
Habit Doughnut Dispensary
Il Posto
Invisible City Catering
Leven Deli
Little Man Ice Cream
Mc2 Ice Cream Co.
Milk & Cake
Matsuhisa
The Nickel
Oskar Blues Grill Lodo
Patxi's Pizza
Piggin' Out Smoke House
Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que
Sushi Cup
Torchy's Tacos
Via Alba
Get more information and grab tickets at westwordfeast.com. Start planning your eating adventure now; on September 30, we Feast!
