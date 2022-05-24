Watch the Colorado Avalanche Vie for the Stanley Cup at These Eight Sports Bars

The series got especially heated in Game 3, when Ivan Barbashev of the Blues hit Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard, who broke his sternum and won't play again this season. In that same game, the Avs' Nazem Kadri collided with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington; Binnington was injured, and the team announced he wouldn't play the rest of the series.
After the game, Binnington allegedly threw a water bottle at Kadri while Kadri was doing a post-game interview with TNT. Although the NHL ruled that his on-ice collision with Binnington was acceptable, Kadri has a history of suspensions, including for an illegal check to the head in the Avalanche playoff series against the Blues in 2021.
Blues fans didn't react well to the latest hit, with Kadri, who is Muslim, receiving threats after the game, as confirmed by the Avalanche, which noted it was working with law enforcement to ensure Kadri's safety. Kadri's wife shared screenshots of some of the hateful and racist messages Kadri received on social media.
Kadri answered back in Game 4, scoring the first road hat trick in Avalanche history and sending the team back to Ball Arena with a strong series lead.
“For those that hate, that was for them,” Kadri told TNT after the game.
Whether it's for the off-ice controversy or on-ice highlights, Avs fans who don't want spend the money on tickets to see the game in person might be looking for a great place to watch the rest of the Avalanche playoff run. (Others could be seizing the chance to watch the Avs games at home, which they often can't do in the regular season when Avs games broadcasted on Altitude TV are hidden from most local customers thanks to a dispute with Comcast.) Regardless, here are some recommendations for sports bars to hit up and show your team spirit:
5151 East Colfax Avenue
303-321-5151
Although this Irish pub is best known in the sports world for hosting Liverpool Football Club watch parties no matter what time of day the Premier League club plays, it's a good place to catch an Avalanche game, too. The menu contains nods to Irish pub flavors including Guinness BBQ chicken wings, fish and chips and an Irish breakfast served at all times of the day.
Bender's Bar and Grill
10710 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
303-974-5215
Bender's makes sports the center of attention, with over thirty screens dedicated to game-time action. It's connected to the Ice Centre at the Promenade, with several tables overlooking one of the rinks there, making it the perfect place to get in the mood for some hockey. Plus, its location means you won't have to battle downtown traffic.
Blake Street Tavern
2031 Blake Street
303-675-0505
Blake Street Tavern was Westword's 2022 pick for Best Sports Bar, and it definitely lives up to that name when it comes to Avs playoff games. The cavernous bar has multiple rooms and outdoor areas, all decked out with televisions and game sound. While an Avalanche playoff game is going on, patrons get pulled in to the fun, the food and the fight for the Cup as fans root for their hometown team.
Campus Lounge
701 South University Boulevard
720-379-5671
Campus Lounge is a classic sports bar — and its former owner was a retired pro hockey player and DU Pioneer alum. It's got plenty of food and drink to keep the fun going all night, including a late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. until close so that Avalanche fans can ring in a victory with discount drinks, or comfort themselves after a loss, with the knowledge that at least their beer cost $1 less.
Icehouse Tavern
1801 Wynkoop Street
303-292-3775
This well-known Avs bar is located in the historic IceHouse building, which recently dipped its toe in controversy when Kulture Music Hall attempted to establish an electronic-music venue in the basement before withdrawing its application. Regardless, Icehouse Tavern is still going strong, and hockey fans can enjoy plenty of flat-screens, all-day deals and pizza by the slice while watching the game. .
JD's Bait Shop Sports Grill
9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
303-790-4744
Another offering for those looking to avoid downtown, JD's has been around since 1995. Its Bait Shop Bobbers (fried, cheese-stuffed and bacon-wrapped jalapeños) and breaded catfish offer some alternative options to the usual sports-bar fare while sticking with the theme of counting goals instead of calories.
Sobo 151
151 South Broadway
303-778-1560
Sobo 151 is a Czech-owned sports bar, making its food and drink offerings unique, with an entire section of the menu dedicated to Czech fare you might not find elsewhere. It also has hockey-themed sandwiches named Zamboni and Penalty Box and an entree called Game 7 Overtime, made to be shared with friends rooting for the Avalanche without ever needing overtime, or Game 7.
Stoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 East 17th Avenue
720-485-5503
Both locations of this local sports pub offer great beer and a great atmosphere. There's no dearth of televisions on which to watch an Avalanche game, and the fans who watch at Stoney's are engaged yet chill as they drink in goal after goal — and, maybe, hard kombucha after hard kombucha. Head to either spot to take part in this Avalanche playoff run.