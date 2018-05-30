Eleven Things Art Lovers Can Do and See on First Friday Weekend

It’s hard to cap this list at ten, let alone eleven, events, because June is, after all, the month of perfect evenings and lingering light, nature-made for art-walking and staying outdoors (and up!) late. We haven’t even mentioned yet how much there really is out there worth seeing, so get cracking and bone up on our list of eleven art events for First Friday weekend.

EXPAND Los Supersonicos' mural sketch for In Sight On Site: Murals. Courtesy of the Arvada Center

In Sight on Site: Murals

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Works in Progress: May 29 through June 24

Completed Works: June 28 through August 26

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

It isn’t often that you get to see works in progress on gallery walls, but that’s exactly what’s going on over a four-week period at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, for a perfect reason: The center’s summer show, In Sight on Site: Murals, celebrates more than twenty of Denver’s best mural artists (many of whom have additional cred in the fine-arts realm, such as Sabin Aell, Ramón Bonilla, Sandra Fettingis, Los Supersonicos, Tony Ortega and Mark Penner-Howell, to name a few). The exhibit allows gallery visitors to watch murals materialize through June 24, before the exhibit’s official opening on June 28. Come back then to see how things turned out. In Sight on Site runs through the end of August.

EXPAND A photograph from The Childlike Life of the Black Tarantula. Courtesy of Mario Zoots

The Childlike Life of the Black Tarantula

Robert Anderson Gallery, 3321 East Colfax Avenue

Pop-up and Reception: Friday, June 1, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Childlike Life of the Black Tarantula is a one-night quickie, curated by Denver collagist Mario Zoots and showcasing photographic work by emerging artists Sammy Keller, Gaia Dinetah, Brandon Martinez and Alexander Ablola. The title is a reference to Kathy Acker’s novel of the same name, which flickers through the work by “exploring the concepts of identity and personhood in photo-based art,” says Zoots. “[Acker] is considered among the most significant proponents of radical feminism and the postmodern literary aesthetic. In [the book], a sixteen-year-old female narrator explores alternate identities as a murderess and prostitute, copies passages from pornographic books in which she imagines herself the leading character, and participates in public sex acts.” Wear leather.