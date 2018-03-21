Five Arty Things to Do and See This Weekend

As Mo’Print 2018 winds down, there are still plenty of print shows left to see. But the daylong Mo’Print Studio Tour on March 24 might be the best opportunity of all for watching printmaking processes in person or chatting with artists where they work (get the details online at the Mo’Print home page, as well as details about the after-tour mixer at Ink Lounge). Along with the additional print show openings listed below, this weekend also brings a slate of artist talks.

An Intimate Conversation With Kaitlyn Tucek

ATC DEN, 3420 Larimer Street

Wednesday, March 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Get inside the work and the art-related concerns of Kaitlyn Tucek, whose solo exhibit at ATC DEN, It’s All Coming Apart, comes down after March 31. Against a backdrop of her own eye-popping small- and large-scale abstracts, Tucek will delve into the personal nature of those paintings, and the obstacles and issues with which women in the arts still struggle in a modern art world. And because ATC DEN’s Laura Krudener likes to keep things light and laid-back, attendees are all invited to indulge in a complimentary limoncello gin Collins. Loosen up!

Alto Gallery

Letting Go Pop-Up

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

March 22 through 24

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 22, 6 to 10 p.m.

A group of Denver printmakers will comment on the ephemeral nature of the limited edition in Letting Go, a three-day Mo’Print exhibit of block-printed imagery hung on the wall next to the blocks carved to create each simple print. That’s day one, which includes a traditional opening reception in the evening. On the second day, Alto will host an upbeat work day and party, where artists can mingle and pull new prints, and on the third, Letting Go will end with a 2 p.m. Destruction Demo and closing event where the blocks come off the walls to be destroyed, leaving only the prints behind — limited to only small runs and impossible to re-create. It’s a process, and a different way to look at art.

Art Gym member Matthew Swisher shows off his work for Mo'Print 2018. Art Gym

imPressed 2018: Behind the Hedges and (TAC)tile

Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street

Both shows through April 14

Artist Reception: Thursday, March 22, 5 to 8 p.m.

Art Gym in the Mayfair neighborhood has become a center where Denver artists can break into the art of printmaking, using community equipment and guidance in learning the basics and working up from there — and, conversely, where seasoned printmakers can do their own work. So it follows that Art Gym would welcome Mo’Print 2018 with a couple of well-curated print shows in the main gallery. The second, imPressed 2018: Behind the Hedges (the first, Giant Woodcuts, closed March 17), opens this weekend. The comprehensive national show curated by New York-based master printer Craig Zammiello is the third iteration of Art Gym's imPressed printmaking exhibit series. Be sure to peep inside the facility’s new Common Space Gallery, too, where Art Gym members Kelly Austin-Rolo and Matthew Swisher show off some in-house print works.

Johanna Mueller, "Sacred Water,” relief engraving and monoprint. Johanna Mueller

Sentinels: New Works by Albert Stern

A Soul's Wandering: 2018 Month of Printmaking

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Both shows through April 8

Artist Reception: Saturday, March 24, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Valkarie weighs in on printmaking this month with two shows — a solo of Albert Stern’s finger-painted monoprints and mixed-media works utilizing them, and A Soul’s Wandering, a mini group show inspired by Mo’Print. Further proof that Mo'Print 2018 visits every nook and cranny in the region!

Interact with The Little Chapel of Our Holy Motherboard at Understudy — before it's gone. Courtesy of Kendra Fleischman and Denver Digerati

Artist Talk With Kendra and Heather Fleischman

Understudy

890 C 14th Street, Colorado Convention Center

Saturday, March 24, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The mother-daughter team of Kendra Fleischman and Heather Fleischman have taken over the Denver Theatre District’s experimental space Understudy this month with The Little Chapel of Our Holy Motherboard, an interactive platform that allows viewers to unlock digital animations with a faux-religious theme. It’s all in fun and about to close at the end of March; learn more about the installation directly from the artists, then maybe play around with the imaginative work if you haven’t already done so. The last two days to visit the installation are on March 28 and 29, from 2 to 5 p.m.; the show then tops off on March 29 with a Denver Digerati Night of digital animation, from 6 to 8 p.m. It's all free; get it while you can.

