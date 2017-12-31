Five Ways to Help Denver's Art Scene Boom in 2018

Arts lovers: It's up to us whether Denver's arts scene thrives or dies.

We have the makings of something special in this city: world-class museums bringing in ever more interesting programming, an emerging social-practice arts field, budding underground cinemas and art-house theaters, warhorse cultural institutions putting on large-scale productions, and rebellious performance troupes springing up. While the DIY scene continues struggling to stay in town, entrepreneurial creatives are opening up new opportunities for cultural innovation, and political activists are using the arts to combat gentrification, racism and rape culture while envisioning a better world.

It's a great time for the arts in Denver — but it's also a challenging time, with artists and galleries being priced out and the city seeming to cater more to predatory developers than creatives.