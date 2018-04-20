Photographer Betty Garcia Displays Vintage Glamour at Viva La Sirena

Lowriders and Marilyn Monroe may not be an expected combination, but when it works it's a visual treat. Born and raised in Denver, Betty Garcia is a local triple threat: She's a photographer, hair and makeup artist, and a massage therapist. We spotted her at the Museo de las Americas on April 19, attending the Viva La Sirena fashion show, with designs by Alejandra Peralta and hair and make-up by Cha Cha Romero.

Peralta's collection was influenced by the pachucas of the 1940s, whose rebellious spirit broke boundaries, rejecting traditional female stereotypes with their bold attitude, fashion, hairstyles and makeup. These sirens, or sirenas, were strong women. Garcia evokes the spirit, if not the look, of that era perfectly in this baby blue dress. After spotting her, we asked what inspires her vintage look.