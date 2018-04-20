Photographer Betty Garcia Displays Vintage Glamour at Viva La Sirena

Lowriders and Marilyn Monroe may not be an expected combination, but when it works it's a visual treat. Born and raised in Denver, Betty Garcia is a local triple threat: She's a photographer, hair and makeup artist, and a massage therapist. We spotted her at the Museo de las Americas on April 19, attending the Viva La Sirena fashion show, with designs by Alejandra Peralta and hair and make-up by Cha Cha Romero.
Peralta's collection was influenced by the pachucas of the 1940s, whose rebellious spirit broke boundaries, rejecting traditional female stereotypes with their bold attitude, fashion, hairstyles and makeup. These sirens, or sirenas, were strong women. Garcia evokes the spirit, if not the look, of that era perfectly in this baby blue dress. After spotting her, we asked what inspires her vintage look.
Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?
Betty Garcia: I take inspiration from a lot of different styles, but Marilyn Monroe is obviously my current personal muse.
What is your favorite color?
Teal, blue.
What is your favorite accessory?
Earrings, definitely.
What did you think of the fashion show?
I think [Alejandra Peralta] is so talented. I love the style, the cut of the clothes, everything is just such quality. She really pays attention to every detail and it's beautiful. I also want to mention that the hair and makeup artist, Cha Cha Romero, did such an amazing job with those vintage looks.
How would you describe your style in three words?
Vintage, classic, starlet.
Where do you shop?
Vintage shops, La Chic Thrift and Vintage is one of my favorite ones. My friend, Coco, is a vintage dealer who gets a lot of deals from a lot of places. I love to check out her stuff.
Like Garcia and Peralta, never be afraid to search past decades for style inspiration, Denver.
