 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Betty Garcia spotted at the Viva La Sirena fashion show at Museo de las Americas April 19.EXPAND
Betty Garcia spotted at the Viva La Sirena fashion show at Museo de las Americas April 19.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Photographer Betty Garcia Displays Vintage Glamour at Viva La Sirena

Mauricio Rocha | April 20, 2018 | 11:50am
AA

Lowriders and Marilyn Monroe may not be an expected combination, but when it works it's a visual treat. Born and raised in Denver, Betty Garcia is a local triple threat: She's a photographer, hair and makeup artist, and a massage therapist. We spotted her at the Museo de las Americas on April 19, attending the Viva La Sirena fashion show, with designs by Alejandra Peralta and hair and make-up by Cha Cha Romero.

Peralta's collection was influenced by the pachucas of the 1940s, whose rebellious spirit broke boundaries, rejecting traditional female stereotypes with their bold attitude, fashion, hairstyles and makeup. These sirens, or sirenas, were strong women. Garcia evokes the spirit, if not the look, of that era perfectly in this baby blue dress. After spotting her, we asked what inspires her vintage look.

Related Stories

Betty Garcia channels Marilyn Monroe in this baby-blue dress from La Chic Thrift and Vintage.EXPAND
Betty Garcia channels Marilyn Monroe in this baby-blue dress from La Chic Thrift and Vintage.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Betty Garcia: I take inspiration from a lot of different styles, but Marilyn Monroe is obviously my current personal muse.

What is your favorite color?

Teal, blue.

Betty Garcia's hat is a vintage treasure from her friend's grandmother.EXPAND
Betty Garcia's hat is a vintage treasure from her friend's grandmother.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

Earrings, definitely.

What did you think of the fashion show?

I think [Alejandra Peralta] is so talented. I love the style, the cut of the clothes, everything is just such quality. She really pays attention to every detail and it's beautiful. I also want to mention that the hair and makeup artist, Cha Cha Romero, did such an amazing job with those vintage looks.

Photographer Betty Garcia Displays Vintage Glamour at Viva La Sirena (4)EXPAND
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

How would you describe your style in three words?

Vintage, classic, starlet.

Where do you shop?

Vintage shops, La Chic Thrift and Vintage is one of my favorite ones. My friend, Coco, is a vintage dealer who gets a lot of deals from a lot of places. I love to check out her stuff.

Like Garcia and Peralta, never be afraid to search past decades for style inspiration, Denver.

 
Mauricio Octavio Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies; He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >