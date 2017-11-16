Meet Chris Coleman, the DCPA Theatre Company's New Artistic Director

Chris Coleman, artistic director for Portland Center Stage for the past seventeen years, has been hired to lead the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company. He starts officially in May 2018 and will be moving to Denver with his husband, Rodney Hicks, whom Denverites saw as Edmund in the 2007 production of King Lear . Coleman brings to the position passion, energy and an expansive and eclectic taste in plays. At the moment, he has been exploring the culture of both the DCPA and the city.

There are "several things here at the center I'm sympathetic to," he says in an interview, "and some I want to extend or modify. There's a history of classics here. I've directed more Shaw than any other playwright, and I love Shakespeare." At the same time, he adds, "I love working on new plays."

Coleman will be the company's fourth director, following Edward Payson Call (1979 to 1983), Donovan Marley (1984 to 2003) and Kent Thompson, who held the position from 2004 before leaving in March.

One of Thompson's signature achievements was an annual New Play Summit, which attracted writers, critics, directors, tech experts and theater lovers from all over the country. Playwrights came to Denver with works in progress and were given two weeks of rehearsal and rewrite time, along with use of the theater's impressive resources to develop the final product. One or two of the finished works would be chosen for full production in the following year. Important work by playwrights like Jason Grote, Samuel D. Hunter and Octavio Solis emerged from these summits. "This is going to be a priority," promises Coleman, "and I hope we can expand on it."

What else can Denver expect? "I love plays that need an audience's imagination to finish themselves," he says. "I think what television and film do well is photographic, super-naturalistic; what I want is something more theatrical or imaginative, something that asks the audience to finish the story."

As an example, he cites Astoria, a two-part play he adapted for his Portland theater, staging the first half last year. It's "from an epic book about a harrowing survival story. In the book itself, there are ships, people drowning at sea, climbing mountains in the snow, canoeing down rivers — all impossible to do on a stage. You can't do it literally. You have to find an image, a way that evokes, that gives the audience enough clues, whether sound or choreography."

He mentions eminent director Adrian Hall, who liked to quote Viola's question in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night after she's been shipwrecked and has washed up on an unknown shore: "What country, friends, is this?" And the answer: "This is Illyria, lady." That's all it takes in Shakespeare, Coleman says, a simple statement of place. "The words evoke the image for you."

He's asked about the Denver Center's recent and very tech-heavy Macbeth . "What's interesting to me is that show sold a bunch of tickets. There was something about it that resonated," he says. "I tend to be a little allergic to the use of high tech," he adds, pausing to acknowledge that the Denver Center has some of the most impressive technical resources and capabilities of any theater in the country. "I want to be really disciplined. Just because we have the capacity to do these things doesn't help you to tell the story more clearly."