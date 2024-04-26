Giant Alebrijes in the Gardens, a Cabinet of Curiosities and Equine Art in Clark Richert Hall

This weekend is full of strong art shows and events both near and far. Robischon Gallery has a well-balanced batch of new exhibits, the Denver Art Museum’s Untitled boasts an interesting lineup of artists and presentations, East Street School Studios in Trinidad invites the public to a display in the sentimentally named Clark Richert Hall, and Denver's king of glitter and whimsy, Lonnie Hanzon, reclaims the Museum of Outdoor Arts’ Cabinet of Curiosities.
Untitled: Artist Takeover
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Friday, April 26, 6 to 10 p.m.
Untitled returns for its spring extravaganza inspired by Denver Art Museum exhibitions Have a Seat: Mexican Chair Design Today and Sandra Vásquez de la Horra: The Awake Volcanoes. But it also has themes reflecting this session’s guest artists: Victor Escobedo, performance artist and mask- and puppet-maker, who is influenced by modern street culture and ancient mythical lore, and Gabby Gutierrez-Reed, artist, writer and co-host of the Firecracker Comedy show. The resulting mashup will offer performances by the Kapulli Mikakuika Aztec/Mexica dancers, and street dance with Ian Flaws of Bboy Factory and others; a mask workshop with artist Cal Duran; Escobedo’s one-night interactive installation and performance, Ancient Elder, and video comedy clips curated by Gutierrez-Reed. Admission is included with the regular museum ticket, ranging from free to $18, and available here.
Linda Fleming, Inside Outside Through
Brad Miller, Negentropy
Ana María Hernando, Una pequeña inmensidad/A small immensity
Jonathan Parker, Notes
Kim Dickey, Enfolding
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
Through June 15
Robischon Gallery has given a fine quintet of gallery artists a late-spring showcase. Sculptor Linda Fleming, who founded the self-reliant artist commune Libre in Huerfano County with painter Dean Fleming (it still exists), is known for her lacy, winding or geometric large-scale steel sculptures and wall pieces, as well as drawings; samples of all are on view. Brad Miller finds imaginative and pared-down ways to incorporate ceramic mediums into shiny dimpled, bubbly or carved patterned bowls and plates, which are echoed in pigment prints on the walls, while Ana María Hernando unveils effervescent new pieces arranged in shapes of tulle, and Jonathan Parker’s minimal and often monochrome sewn textile paintings provide counterpoint. Finally, Kim Dickey offers new patterned vessels in stoneware and porcelain. No clunkers in this show — just delicious contrasts.
Laurel McMechan, The Woven Now
Mike Herburger, Land, Sea & Light
Robert Hyatt, Escapades: Sculpture, in the North Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Through May 19
Opening Reception: Saturday, April 27, noon to 5 p.m. Last Look: Sunday, May 19, 1 to 4 p.m.
Laurel McMechan offers blended compositions of collage, woven plastic and mixed media, while fellow Spark member Mike Herburger shows archival photographic prints drawn from views of landscape, cityscape, still life and nature. In the North Gallery, Robert Hyatt shows mixed media sculpture melding wood, plastics and polyresin castings.
Street Dreams Studios Open House
Birdseed Collective, 3773 Walnut Street
Saturday, April 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Birdseed Collective revs up its Street Dreams Studios artist residency program with an evening open studio and meet-and-greet with the first resident: street artist Michael Roy, a.k.a. Birdcap, a nationally known muralist, mosaic artist and illustrator. Facilitated by RedLine Contemporary Art Center, the residency is open to artists both local and from across the nation.
Of Course, Of Course
Clark Richert Hall, East Street School, 210 East Street, Trinidad
Through May 15
Reception Saturday, April 27, 4 to 8 p.m.
Birdseed Collective isn’t the only place where RedLine has made inroads with satellite studio locations. One of the latest is the East Street School in Trinidad, complete with a space called Clark Richert Hall in deference to the late artist and educator’s adventures in the nearby Drop City artist colony, where Richert and friends made art and built their geodesic domes from 1960 through the late ’70s. RedLine and Denver’s Neu Folk Gallery collaborated to bring the remains of a horse-inspired show that Neu Folk first sent to a gallery in New Mexico to East Street, where the work by eighteen artists will be on display. Gallop in: Several of the artists will be in Richert's namesake space in person.
East Boulder County Artists Spring Studio Tour
Boulder County locations (see map and participating studio list here)
Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Boulder County Artists host the spring session of their twice-annual studio tours with 56 artists representing 27 art studios spanning the boundaries of Boulder County. Enjoy art sales, demos and conversation over two days; catch examples of work by participating artists at the Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce Street, Louisville; and the Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Avenue, Longmont.
Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
April 28 through September 8
The Denver Botanic Gardens opens its gates for this year’s outdoor art exhibition, Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles, comprising a collection of oversized, hand-carved and painted Mexican alebrijes from Oaxaca scattered throughout the gardens. Representing animal guardians and protectors of our physical and spiritual selves, each comes with a story and protective power. Related workshops, tours and hands-on art-making are included through the summer; learn more and register here.
Cabinet of Curiosities and Impossibilities
La Primavera Festival
Museum of Outdoor Arts, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village
Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One-time resident wizard and exhibition designer Lonnie Hanzon returned to MOA to recreate a new version of a permanent immersive attraction, Cabinet of Curiosities and Impossibilities, at Marjorie Park at Fiddler’s Green. Hanzon first imagined the cabinet at MOA’s former indoor space at the Englewood City Center in 2010, and some favorites will return in the recreated space, along with new concepts, all designed to tease and delight the senses. It makes its public debut at the La Primavera Festival, a spring party for all ages with a pancake brunch, live music, maypole dancing and other seasonal celebrations; reserve tickets, free to $30 ($75 family four-pack) or free to $25 ($60 family four-pack) here. Cabinet of Curiosities officially opens for tours only on May 1; find information here.
Lisa Calzavara, Possibilities
Artists on Santa Fe, 747 Santa Fe Drive
May 1 through June 2
First Friday Reception: Friday, May 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artist Reception: Friday, May 17, 6 to 9 p.m.
Abstract landscape artist Lisa Calzavara takes the lead at Artists on Santa Fe with Possibilities, a collection of gently hued and dappled light studies that drift across shadowed mountains and canyons. Also in gallery: fine-art works by AOSF resident artists in a variety of mediums, including paintings, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media and sculpture.
