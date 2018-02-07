Six Arty Things to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

While waiting for the galleries to re-fire after a busy January and February First Friday, you can enjoy art this weekend while being educated, going to art parties and even making and taking your own X-rated valentines. Here’s where to connect with art this weekend in Denver.

Fieldworks Lecture: Kristin Stransky and Brandon Siscoe

Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 East Asbury Avenue, University of Denver

Thursday, February 8, 6 to 7 p.m.

Fieldworks, currently on view at the Myhren Gallery through February 18, offers a different take on the typical faculty show by filtering work through the lens of personal research utilized in creating art. Two artists — Kristin Stransky, who creates textiles and wearable art out of hexagonal 3-D-printed links, and Brandon Siscoe, who incorporates unrelated found and orphaned objects into sculptural settings — will speak about their work at the second of three artist lectures scheduled in conjunction with the exhibit. Last on the slate is a talk by Jennifer Ghormley and Scott Montgomery on February 14 at noon; visit the Myhren Gallery website for information.

EXPAND Jerry Vigil, "Dead Pachuco." Museo de las Americas

Pachucos y Sirenas Artist Panel

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, February 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

Have a sit-down with the artists behind the Museo’s newly opened exhibit Pachucos y Sirenas at this Friday-night panel discussion, and learn more about the effects of the zoot-suit subculture of the ’40s on Mexican-American culture at large, and how it continues to influence Chicanos in present-day society. The mostly local cross-section of participating modern Chicano artists — Antonia Fernandez, Jerry Vigil, Justin Favela, Daniel Salazar, Carlos Frésquez and Josiah Lopez — will put history in perspective at this free event.

A found-wood installation by Charles "CLS" Schriver. Spectra Art Space

Charles "CLS" Schriver, Abstract Curiosity

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

Opening Reception: Friday, February 9, 6 to 10 p.m.

Free, RSVP at Eventbrite

An underground hero of Chicago’s street-art scene, Charles "CLS" Schriver is known for leaving distinctive abstract found-wood compositions on city walls here and around the world. Schriver, who believes that “art is not meant to last forever, and it only remains in time for a fleeting moment,” will preside over his first exclusively indoor-art exhibit at Spectra on February 9; in addition, he’ll sign copies of his second self-published book, also called Abstract Curiosity, at the opening. Meet the artist and enjoy live music by Green Hit and drinks by Crafthouse Cocktails at the opening.

EXPAND Simone Maxwell, ”Vegan Hipster Dude,” relief print for Art & Soul. Art Students League of Denver

Art & Soul 2018

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

Saturday, February 10, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission: $75/$125 VIP

The ASLD’s Art & Soul 2018 fundraiser will be all about the artists, beginning with a stunning collection of donated local works that will be up for bidding. But the place will be swarming with more than artwork: Art activities include wandering through a room-sized Assemblage City installation by collaborators Mark Friday and Deborah Jang, an open studio with Quang Ho, a printmaking demo by Deborah Haberkorn, a dueling-artists competition and more, augmented by live music, food and drink.

Make a nasty Valentine at Cabal Gallery. Cabal Gallery

Velvet Valentines & Nasty Ink

Cabal Gallery, 1875 South Broadway

Saturday, February 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

$10 donation suggested for craft projects

Celebrate the sexy side of Valentine’s Day early at Cabal Gallery’s Velvet Valentines & Nasty Ink, a combined adults-only evening showcasing art by Erica Day and a DIY craft table where you can make a racy velvet painting or create your own Valentine porn. Supplies are first-come, first served. Go and have a ball. Have two balls.

Meet Colorado photographers whose art adorns the FENCE. UPI

The FENCE Denver, Exhibition Slideshow/Artist Talks

The Black Buzzard, 1624 Market Street

Sunday, February 11, 1 to 4 p.m.

The FENCE, a photographic outdoor installation on a fence encircling the former Market Street Station site, opened last fall and remains on view through April. But here’s a chance to hear from some of the Colorado photographers whose work is included on the block-sized construction-fence gallery and get a closer view, without having to fight the elements and downtown traffic. Brenda Biondo, Katie Kalkstein and Carl Bower will speak, and a slideshow will zoom in on FENCE highlights, while you enjoy local brews at the latest project from Oskar Blues.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

