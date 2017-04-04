The 21 Best Events in Denver, April 4-10

EXPAND The Paper Fashion Show returns this week. Ken Hamblin III

Springtime in the Rockies: There's a blizzard of fun activities around town this week, including fashion shows, comedy nights, and Opening Day parties that spill far outside of Coors Field. Here are 21 of the best things to do in Denver:

Tuesday, April 4

The city is looking good! Massif Fashion Week kicks off on Tuesday, April 4, with a free showcase presenting one look from each of the designers who’ll participate in the weeklong fashion celebration at Massif Studios, 2191 South Broadway. Through April 9, the studio will host an event every night from 7 to 10 p.m., starting with a cocktail hour followed by a short film presentation and then a runway display at 8 p.m. with ready-to-wear and couture collections. The week is designed as a platform for local, national and international designers and brands; for the complete lineup and ticket information, go to massiffashionweek.com.

History and food buffs alike will appreciate The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas, the new book by James Beard award-winning Denver author Adrian Miller. AT 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Tattered Cover Colfax, the writer will discuss and sign copies of his book, which tells the stories of the African Americans who worked in the presidential food service as chefs, personal cooks, butlers, stewards and servers for every president since George Washington. Get the details at tatteredcover.com.

EXPAND Playwright Robert Schenkkan. Joshua Schenkkan

Curious Theatre Company is dedicated to producing new and provocative work that sends audiences out into the world still thinking about what they’ve seen. When Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan, moved by the 2016 election and the new America it heralded, wrote Building the Wall in the weeks leading up to the inauguration, Curious, which often works with the National New Play Network to present rolling premieres with other companies across the nation, snatched the finished play for an unplanned addition to its season. The show, which imagines what might happen if Trump’s full border wall and uncensored immigration policies come to be, opens at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and runs in repertory with Constellations through April 19. For information and tickets, $25 (or $200 on opening night, which includes a discussion with the playwright), go to curioustheatre.org. Most shows are followed by discussions with different advocacy groups, including the ACLU and the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network.

Wednesday, April 5

Cirque Kitchen + Spirits is chef Brandon Becker’s modernist restaurant pop-up that promises “a creative, interactive” dining experience. Becker is teaming up with the GrowHaus, 4751 York Street, on Wednesday, April 5, for Formation One Dinner, a seasonal, five-course tasting dinner complete with a cocktail social hour. The dinner will be set inside the GrowHaus’s 20,000-square-foot greenhouse, and guests will learn about the facility’s mission to provide healthy and inexpensive food for the neighborhood. A portion of each $75 ticket will be donated to the GrowHaus. Cocktails will be served starting at 5 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com, and more information about the GrowHaus can be found at thegrowhaus.org.

Boulder wants to know what people expect from their library. So as the Boulder Public Library forges ahead on a new master plan, it’s inviting members of the public to put in their two cents or so, beginning with Library Lab, a two-day participatory installation designed to engage community feedback. From 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5 and 6, at the main library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, folks of all ages can drop by for ideation jam sessions with musician facilitators or exchange ideas for free haircuts at an Idea Barter Station. These and all other related activities are free, but your takeaway could be a better library — eventually. Get details and learn more about the BPL’s Master Plan at boulderlibrary.

Thursday, April 6

There’s nothing more quintessentially Colorado than quaffing craft beer in the company of a canine companion, a proud tradition celebrated at the Dumb Friends League’s Yappy Hour series, which continues Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Comrade Brewing, 7667 East Iliff Avenue. There you can dive into Comrade’s tap list of award-winning brews while munching on food-truck cuisine; you can also enter a sweepstakes giveaway with prizes sure to delight pets and owners alike. Keepsake pint glasses are available for $10 each, with proceeds going toward the care of homeless pets; $1 from every beer sold will also be donated. The theme is “April Fool’s Gold,” and you and your pet — yes, leashed and well-mannered dogs are welcome — are invited to dress up in your glitziest gold gear. Visit ddfl.org/yappyhour to learn more.

Art touches the heart. That will quickly become clear at the Metro Volunteers Heart of Volunteerism fundraiser, which starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue. Poet and activist Amal Kassir, who’s featured in a new Westword video, and Phamaly Theatre Company director Regan Linton will discuss how the arts can bring us together. The evening will also include a volunteer fair so that you can sign on to do your bit; for inspiration, look to Todd and Nancy Bacon, who’ll be given a lifetime achievement award from Metro Volunteers. VIP tickets, $125, include a special reception; regular tickets are $75. Find more information at metrovolunteers.org/hov.

If you think paper fashion means donning a grocery sack, think again. The Art Directors Club of Denver’s annual Paper Fashion Show disproves that notion with an event that displays plenty of ingenuity and style, through one-of-a-kind creations conceived by teams of design-industry colleagues. The garments, fashioned entirely of paper that’s been cut, curled, shredded, folded, braided, painted, woven, crumpled and molded, will take to the runway at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Proceeds from the ADCD Paper Fashion Show benefit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, which provides arts and vocational education to at-risk children. Tickets range from $65 to $135, with three levels and discounts for ADCD members; find admission information and tickets online at adcd.com.

5th Wall Productions, a nonprofit theater company dedicated to producing new and original works, continues its third season with Life Lessons, a world premiere of a comedy by Denver playwright Roberto Martinez. In Life Lessons, you’ll meet professor Sidney Raven, highly overeducated in impractical subjects, whose students learn about life and being human in the Trump era from his classroom rants. As an added attendance incentive, 5th Wall will pair every performance during the three-week run with a changing roster of musical and comedic opening acts. Life Lessons opens on Thursday, April 6; the 8 p.m. curtain time is preceded by a set from Denver folk musician Paul Ski. Shows continue Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 22 at the Bakery, 2132 Market Street. For tickets, just $15, go to 5th-wall-productions.ticketleap.com.

