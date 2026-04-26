At 4:20 p.m., people started yelling, "Happy 4/20!", but Juicy J missed the chance for a countdown.

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With no countdown to 4:20 p.m. and construction fencing pushing most of the crowd to a corner of Civic Center Park, Denver’s big 4/20 celebration wasn’t as big as it used to be.

The annual April 20 gathering began as a rebellious smoke-out led by activist Ken Gorman, who was murdered in 2007. The event was continued by Gorman’s followers and snowballed into the Denver 420 Rally in the 2010s, with organizers adding a free concert, food and vendors. A dispensary chain took over the event in 2018, however, rebranding it the Mile High 420 Festival and removing most of the event’s activism. And then came the gates, and admission fees.

Construction erected more obstacles for the 2026 edition. “There used to be more vendors,” said one regular. “Last year was much better. It was more open and everything. You had more to do, and the event was more spread out.”

In their comments on the Westword Instagram and , readers blew more smoke. Says Bradleigh:

The weakest 420 fest I have been to in all my ten-plus years going.

Adds Melvin:

It was cool when people would gather and it was illegal. It was completely free and nothing was sealed off. Profits and regulations killed the event.

Notes Jay:

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Real stoners quit going to the 420 rallies twenty years ago.

Responds Margo:

Nah, just the lazy ones like you.

Explains Dustin:

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We got old and don’t like young people or crowds. Shit, my weed smokes just fine at my house with my friends and my way better food than anything Denver can offer. Hard pass.

Wonders Dean:

Why did they make us pay for tickets when it was free before?

Offers Patrick:

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Because they started getting big names to perform, who definitely want their money, too. Use your brain.

Comments Scott:

Stoner ethos is lazy and toxic.

Concludes John:

Crowd looks like they just spawned in from the TSA line at DIA.

Were you at this year’s Mile High fest? Have you gone in the past? Share your observations in a comment or email editorial@westword.com.