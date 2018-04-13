Denver, it's here again. Friday the 13th signals killer deals for bargain hunters looking for ink. Today, when bad luck abounds for the masses, tattoo lovers can delight in cheap designs. Here are five of the best Friday the 13th tattoo deals in Denver. If you plan for a tat, tip and tip well.

Marion Street Tattoo & Gallery

2823 East Colfax Avenue

303-832-3717

Roll up your sleeves and pull down your pants (um...when the artist tells you to). Marion Street Tattoo & Gallery will be offering up $20 cash-only tattoos, on arms and legs, from the flash sheet pictured above. Cherries? Check. Aliens? Oh, yeah. Unicorns? Uh-huh. There are a few restrictions: no backs, no necks, no faces and no color. Expect something classic, simple and small.

Certified Tattoo & Piercing

1557 South Broadway

Get in line early, because doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at Certified Tattoo & Piercing. If you're eighteen or over with a valid ID, you're eligible for $20 flash tattoos or piercings (and jewelry is included). The tattoos will be 4 inches by 4 inches or smaller. And while the place could attract crowds, 22 resident artists and a handful of guest artists will be on hand to serve you.

EXPAND Crimson Hilt Tattoo Facebook

Crimson Hilt Tattoo

2907 East Colfax Avenue

Line up outside Crimson Hilt Tattoo, where you can get ink on your arms or legs for $13 (plus a $7 tip). There are a few limitations here: All the designs will come off a flash sheet, and all art will be black; no alterations and no color. But who cares? This is the classic Friday the 13th tattoo deal.

This fancy Nightmare Before Christmas tattoo from Elevation Arts is much more elaborate than what you can get for a mere $35. Elevation Arts Tattoo & Piercing Facebook

Elevation Arts Tattoo & Piercing Studio

2260 South Broadway

Don't want to pick your art off a flash sheet? Elevation Arts Tattoo & Piercing Shop is the spot to hit up today. Tattoos cost $35, which is a little pricier than at some of the other joints. But just think: You can chose any image you'd like (assuming it's two inches by two inches). Arms and legs are standard; hands, neck, feet, fingers, faces and heads will cost more. And if the line's long, Elevation will dole out vouchers that you can use within thirty days.

Ryan Kopf's flash sheet at Claw and Talon Tattoo. Claw and Talon Tattoo

Claw and Talon Tattoo

1695 Folsom Street, Boulder

In Boulder today? You, too, can get in on the deals. Claw and Talon Tattoo will be offering Friday the 13th specials on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 8 p.m. The shop advises customers to show up by 11:30 a.m. to snag a spot in line. Tats will cost $50 to $150, depending on the design, where it's going, and how much color the artists will be using. This is a cash-preferred event; while you're waiting, you can use more cash to buy lunch at the Arepa Joint Food Truck.