Lauren Boebert's ’90s Tribal Tattoo Is So Bad It's Trending Nationally

The stenciled motifs were unavoidable in the ’90s and early 2000s, most often requested by white bros and women who wanted to showcase their edginess outside of smoking Newports and sipping Select 55s under the boardwalk. They were big for nu-metal fans and Juggalos, too.
And apparently, they also appealed to U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.
In a photo posted by Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, the controversial congresswoman is posing in a bikini on a beach with her tribal tattoo on full display, covering the right side of her body and some of her stomach.
"We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger captioned the pic of Lauren, with a bikini emoji. And Boebert does look smokin'. Ginger and Boebert also recently hosted a "Hot Girl Summer" happy hour with the D.C. Young Republicans club, according to the Daily Mail.
X followers immediately took to the comments with responses that varied from men salivating over the bikini snap to commenting on the large tattoo.
👀— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 15, 2024
Well then…there’s that! 😅
"That's the worst tat I've ever seen," wrote one user.
"Why am I not surprised that she has one of the worst white trash tribal tattoos I've seen on a woman," mused another.
"I bet they definitely regret getting that tattoo," one guessed. "What a catastrophe. Haha"
"Is that a tattoo or an illness?" wondered another.
"I still would, but that tattoo is pretty trashy looking," commented someone more on the fence.
Others mentioned that the pic seemed to go against her ostensibly Christian beliefs, with one Xer writing: "Put some damn clothes on, you are married and have a husband and by doing so you mock God and the holiness of marriage becoming one." (Hate to break it to them, but Boebert is now divorced.)
Others on X pointed out that the bikini photo came across as unprofessional, while several said the congresswoman looked "hot."
"I would pay money to go to a matinee with her," joked one, referencing Boebert's hot-and-heavy trip to Beetlejuice at the Buell last fall.
Ginger's series of GOP-women thirst traps was prompted by Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Trumper from Florida. A video of Luna modeling a MAGA bathing suit resurfaced on August 14, with Luna responding on X: "I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA."
Luna, who was an influencer and model before becoming an elected official, has a staunch supporter in fellow gun lover Boebert, who owned a restaurant and received her high school GED in 2020 (that could explain why she consistently misuses the word "Marxism") before becoming a congresswoman. "We all love Anna Paulina Luna!" Boebert wrote on X.
While she's not a fan of the New York Times, Boebert may be happy to know that the outlet did report that tribal tattoos are making a comeback after decades of being a punchline because of their cultural appropriation.
But the internet was surprised by Boebert's tat: As of August 16, it was in the top ten trending topics on Google.