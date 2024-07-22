 Photos: 2024 Denver Tattoo Arts Festival in Colorado Convention Center | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Denver Tattoo Arts Festival Brought Three Days of Ink to the Convention Center: Photos

Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the U.S. brought their designs and fresh new ink to festival-goers.
July 22, 2024
Cameron Edwards, 29, gets a medieval flail with a skull head tattooed on his back by artist Malachi Green during the 7th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Denver.
Cameron Edwards, 29, gets a medieval flail with a skull head tattooed on his back by artist Malachi Green during the 7th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Denver. Rebecca Slezak
Share this:
Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States set up booths at the seventh-annual Denver Tattoo Arts Festival at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival was spread across three days, from July 19 to 21. Attendees walked down rows observing artists and looking through artist's work; of course, there was also lots of folks getting fresh ink while listening to live entertainment.

Check out the festivities below:
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Sacred Art Tattoos’ artist Megan Chick tattoos a frog onto Bertilla Joe during the Denver Tattoo Arts Festival.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Tattoo artist Malachi Green focusses on his art while tattooing his client Cameron Edwards.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Maddy Visser tattoos a mandala variation on Stacy Gill during the 7th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Festival.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Kota Storms tattoos Choso from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series on Daniella Goldstein.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Tattoo artist Malachi Green dips his tattoo pen in ink.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Sacred Art Tattoos’ artist Megan Chick focuses on the tattoo she is filling with color for her client Bertilla Joe.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Cameron Edwards receives a tattoo by Malachi Green as people walk through the rows of hundreds of tattoo artists.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Cameron Edwards, 29, gets a back tattoo by artist Malachi Green.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Malachi Green tattoos a medieval flail with a skull head tattooed on Cameron Edwards’ back.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Maddy Visser tattoos Stacy Gill during the 7th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Festival. At the Festival. “It’s pretty awesome to see all the artwork and other [people's] styles,” shares Gill.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Sacred Art Tattoos’ artist Megan Chick fills in a frog tattooed onto Bertilla Joe.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Sacred Art Tattoos’ artist Megan Chick fills tattoos a frog onto Bertilla Joe. Joe has more than ten tattoos already.
Rebecca Slezak
click to enlarge Hundreds of tattoo artists from around the United States had booths for festival attendees to get fresh ink.
Maddy Visser finds the right placement for Stacy Gill’s new tattoo. Gill is from the Loveland area and has mandala tattoos from various artists.
Rebecca Slezak
Find more things to do in Denver on our calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Five Places Where You Can See Wild Horses in Colorado

Animals

Five Places Where You Can See Wild Horses in Colorado

By Abigail Bliss
Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

By Westword Staff
Travel Westword: Enjoy a Staycation at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

Sponsored

Travel Westword: Enjoy a Staycation at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

By Katrina Leibee
Get Outside: Ten Breathtaking Alpine Lake Hikes in Colorado

Hiking & Outdoors

Get Outside: Ten Breathtaking Alpine Lake Hikes in Colorado

By Abigail Bliss
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation