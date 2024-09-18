A Guide to American Traditional Tattoo Shops in Denver

Here’s a burning question: What will your next tattoo be? A rose for your mother? A clipper ship crashing through your ribs? A panther roaring over your heart? The answer is in the flash on the walls, and there’s a slew of steady hands ready to stab a picture into you. You just need a little cash and a little faith.
Denver has a rich history of tattooing, and the flash sheets from old-school tattooers who paved the way are still honored in many Mile High shops. The origins of American traditional tattoos trace back to the nineteenth century, rising to prominence among sailors and soldiers during the Civil War, and later proliferating among different countercultures throughout the United States. The designs are characterized by bold, black lines, a simple color palette that often includes reds, greens and blues, and imagery inspired by pop culture and patriotic motifs.
Here are the spots where the work of fringe artists and past outlaws still breathe:
Dedication Tattoo
1905 South Broadway
303-733-0315
Dedication Tattoo's moniker says it all. The crew here clearly is devoted to the work, with traditional tattoos that are savvy, saturated and a tad hypnotic, too.
Owner Sam Yamini cited his time tattooing in Texas as a main influence on the shop, which opened in 2013. He wanted it to be a place where you can walk in seven days a week and receive a solid tattoo, because he says there weren't many places offering that in Denver.
Now, he recognizes that studios and collectives seem to be opening at light speed. Some are appointment-only. Some are open a few days a week. Some places are home to artists that solely design your tattoo in Photoshop. But at Dedication, the flash is drawn by hand and built off historic designs for a reason; they are good tattoos that stand the test of time. In the back, the artists have access to a full library of references. The ceilings are covered in tattoo stencils.
Artists like Aaron Ulfstam create pieces that are fun and cartoonishly simple, allowing for tattoos that easily stand out. The designs can be familiar, but also new. You may spot the occasional rendition of Casper the Friendly Ghost, Blucifer rearing back, or a Facehugger from Alien, but the tattoos remain tied to the basics.
It's another place where a walk-in can only lead to a stellar embellishment. When the urge to make a commitment hits, pick a snake worth saving.
Denver City Tattoo Club
3451 Larimer Street
303-380-7748
Nestled into a corner of Larimer Street, Denver City Tattoo Club typically has a few choppers parked outside. Walk in with an open eye and abandon any plan you thought you had: There are troves of tattoo flash you can browse — designs from the ’80s, ’70s, ’60s, ’50s and even further back. You’ll see work by such tattoo legends as Peter Tat-2, Wally Eagle and Denver Don. It’s the stuff that sits in the subconscious of America alongside sailors and carnies.
The artists are always willing to refashion a classic, and the people at DCTC make the difference. The tattoos here are full of horsepower, and the walls are full of love.
Emporium of Design
900 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-333-4870
When we asked local tattooers their opinion of the best places to go for American traditional tattoos, they unanimously mentioned the Emporium of Design. The shop has been serving the Denver community since 1978, and its influence still burns through the scene today.
It’s another shop carrying on Peter Tat-2’s legacy. Classic work of tattooers like Jack Rudy, Pinky Yun and Dave Gibson are only a few of the references you’ll see hung up. There’s a memory for tradition and old-school tattoos that are genuine as leather, consistently tough, made to be worn and better-looking the older they get.
Lifetime Tattoo
1510 East Colfax Avenue
303-839-8088
Lifetime Tattoo is an ode to the traditional art form. The folk art and flash are in a state of constant evolution, and each tattooer's identity is pronounced in their work.
In a tattoo from shop owner Walter McDonald, you may see fragments of Jesus, Gumby and Charlie Brown spliced into the same design. Across the floor, Kirk Wilken intertwines biomechanical elements into the fabric of vintage designs. And you can always get a classic off sheets from such tattooers as Bert Grimm, Good Time Charlie and Doc King.
Regardless, each artist is supremely talented, and you could walk out any day with an epidermal decoration you’d feel better for. Lifetime is versed in tradition, but every piece has a dash of innovation that’s undoubtedly fresh, crisp and modern.
Think Tank Tattoo
172 South Broadway
720-932-0124
Think Tank is another South Broadway gem, adorning the masses with tattoos that nod to the past. The “Home of the Test-Your-Luck Tat Wheel” can give you all the novelty a walk-in tattoo deserves.
You pay per spin on the wheel. Each slot holds a different design, such as a smiling wolf or Betty Boop. The first spin is $80, and any additional spin is $20, in case you don't like what you got. These designs are offered for your arms and legs, and you can get them in color or black and grey.
The artists here also make American traditional tattoos that are professional and refined, with lines as smooth as butter and colors as loud as a gun. With a wide range of talent, the influence of old-school tattoos is apparent, but each artist has their own distinguished and clever idiosyncrasies. There’s a reason no devil looks the same — every tattoo has its own fingerprint. Take a spin or peruse some flash, and you're sure to find your way.
As Long as You've Got Feet, Walk In
Maybe you like your choice. Maybe you don’t. The tattoo will heal and settle, and eventually, you’ll forget it’s there, except on occasions. But you likely won’t forget the day you got it. Walk into a shop and leave it to the experts. Create an experience. The feeling you get is all that matters.