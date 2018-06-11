Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Denver's sweltering summer has only just begun, but the entertainment calendar is already brimming with activity. Kicking off with the season premiere of an outdoor screening series, the list below offers readers a curated list of both outdoor and indoor entertainments that will delight the senses without breaking the bank. Whether you're seeking to enjoy intimate concerts or test your mettle at Pride month trivia, you'll have plenty of options in the days ahead. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Monday Movie Madness: Moana

Monday, June 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Infinity Park at Glendale

Summer is the ideal time to enjoy a movie under the stars. While locals have plenty of outdoor movie-going opportunities in the months ahead, the Monday Movie Madness series at Glendale's Infinity Park offers weekly screenings of family-friendly favorites for the unbeatable price of free. The series kicks off tonight, June 11, with Disney's tuneful crowd-pleaser Moana and closes on August 6 with a screening of Black Panther. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; arrive early to set up lawn chairs and blankets or just spread out across the grass.

The Playground Ensemble

Playground Ensemble: Speaking of Pride

Wednesday, June 13, 4 p.m.

GLBT Center of Colorado

For eleven seasons, the members of Colorado's Playground Ensemble (musicians in residence at Metro State University of Denver) have dedicated themselves to preserving the art of chamber music by encouraging local musicians and composers to explore and innovate. In addition to displaying the members' musicianship, Playground Ensemble concerts also endeavor to bring the community together. That proud tradition continues at Playground Ensemble's Speaking of Pride Concert series, a life- and love-affirming performance of works created by LGBT authors and composers such as Miriam Suzanne, Nathan Hall, Gertrude Stein and Allen Ginsberg. Catch a sneak peak at the concert's offerings at a free performance at the GLBT Center of Colorado; visit the Playground Ensemble's events calendar for more information.