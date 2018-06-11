Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Denver's sweltering summer has only just begun, but the entertainment calendar is already brimming with activity. Kicking off with the season premiere of an outdoor screening series, the list below offers readers a curated list of both outdoor and indoor entertainments that will delight the senses without breaking the bank. Whether you're seeking to enjoy intimate concerts or test your mettle at Pride month trivia, you'll have plenty of options in the days ahead. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.
Monday Movie Madness: Moana
Monday, June 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Infinity Park at Glendale
Summer is the ideal time to enjoy a movie under the stars. While locals have plenty of outdoor movie-going opportunities in the months ahead, the Monday Movie Madness series at Glendale's Infinity Park offers weekly screenings of family-friendly favorites for the unbeatable price of free. The series kicks off tonight, June 11, with Disney's tuneful crowd-pleaser Moana and closes on August 6 with a screening of Black Panther. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; arrive early to set up lawn chairs and blankets or just spread out across the grass.
Playground Ensemble: Speaking of Pride
Wednesday, June 13, 4 p.m.
GLBT Center of Colorado
For eleven seasons, the members of Colorado's Playground Ensemble (musicians in residence at Metro State University of Denver) have dedicated themselves to preserving the art of chamber music by encouraging local musicians and composers to explore and innovate. In addition to displaying the members' musicianship, Playground Ensemble concerts also endeavor to bring the community together. That proud tradition continues at Playground Ensemble's Speaking of Pride Concert series, a life- and love-affirming performance of works created by LGBT authors and composers such as Miriam Suzanne, Nathan Hall, Gertrude Stein and Allen Ginsberg. Catch a sneak peak at the concert's offerings at a free performance at the GLBT Center of Colorado; visit the Playground Ensemble's events calendar for more information.
Pride Trivia Night
Wednesday, June 13, 8 to 10 p.m.
Denver Wrangler
Put your wits to the test — while indulging in some Pride month revelry — at the Wrangler's Farewell Trivia with Jake and Chris. Teams of up to six players can compete for one of the most generous prize packages in the entire city: $500 in cash prizes split among the top three contenders. In addition to a bit of brainy fun, the evening also offers drink specials and half-priced wings for players. Visit Denver Wrangler's Facebook events page to learn more.
Voices of Recovery
Friday, June 15, 6:30 t o 8 p.m.
Mercury Cafe
For anyone recovering from substance-abuse issues, a creative outlet and supportive fellowship can be vital coping mechanisms. Presented by Young People in Recovery, Voices of Recovery welcomes voices from the community to share their wisdom, hope and slam poetry in an evening that testifies to the strength that recovering addicts can find in each other. Visit the Mercury Cafe's Facebook events page for more details.
Moon Magnet Studios Presents Esmé Patterson
Friday, June 15, 8 p.m.
BarFly (at Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake)
Moon Magnet, a taste-making record label based in Denver, is presenting two of of the finest musicians in the company's orbit for an intimate concert at BarFly, the lounge at Alamo Drafthouse's Sloan's Lake location. Featuring local rockers Esmé Patterson and Florea, the show celebrates songcraft and the sounds of Americana. The free performance leads into a 10:30 p.m. screening of Cool Hand Luke, though tickets for that will cost you $5. Visit the Alamo Drafthouse box-office page to learn more.
