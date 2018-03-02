The Ten Best Fashion Events in March

The ice is beginning to thaw, and green grass is starting to resurface, which must mean one thing: March is here. With the official start of spring (March 20) and Saint Patrick's Day (March 17), this month is full of fresh fashion events. Along with the arrival of Denver Fashion Week, there are plenty of other fashion shows and trunk shows to satisfy your appetite for style. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this March.

Aqua One Art Show

5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 2

Denver Fashion Truck

2343 West 44th Avenue

The Denver Fashion Truck is hosting Aqua One's first art show in ten years at their brick-and-mortar headquarters in Sunnyside. This art show will combine graffiti art from the streets, fine art from academics, graphic design, typography and cultural creativity. New paintings will be on display that have not yet been seen, in person or online. This event promises to be a special night of art, music, drinks, and of course fashion from the Denver Fashion Truck. Click here for more information.

Glow Fashion Show and Model Competition

2 to 8 :30 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Studios

119 Park Avenue West

The William Middleton Project and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Studios are producing the Glow Fashion Show, which is also a modeling competition where the winner takes home $1500. The Glow Fashion show contains flashing lights, which may not be suitable for some guests. Don't miss this thrilling event which will showcase the talents of the local dance and modeling community. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Denver 7 Fashion Show For a Cause

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Denver 7- The Denver Channel Building

123 East Speer Boulevard

Channel 7 Denver is producing this evening full of fun, fashion and food to help raise awareness on domestic violence with all proceeds benefiting SafeHouse Denver. Attendees will enjoy an evening in style including an exclusive look at designer Nina McLemore's new collection modeled by talent from Channel 7 Denver. Champagne will be served and cocktail attire is required with complimentary valet service provided. Space is limited. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Grandma's House

Sipping and Sewing

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 12

Grandma's House

1710 South Broadway

Grandma is inviting local creatives to dust off that old sewing machine and finally learn to use it. This is a beginner's class where guests will learn to troubleshoot their machine, hem pants and even make a drawstring gift bag. Guests should bring their own machine. The cost of the workshop is $35 and includes materials. Two machines are available for rent for an additional $5. To register, email marmadesigns@hotmail.com and include the class location and date in your message. Click here for more information.

Colorado Vibes Art, Music, Fashion Showcase

7 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 16

Spectra Art Space

1836 South Broadway

Spectra Art Space is putting together this creative showcase bringing fine artists and musicians together under one roof. With over 20 artists, local talent ranges from fashion, fine art, glass, sculpture, apparel, painting, and more. This event will also feature live painting, live glass-blowing, fashion, music, and more. If you are interested in submitting work for this show, please email Sadie at SpectraArtDenver@gmail.com. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus and Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin and Gucci Trunk Shows

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15 through Saturday March 17

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek

3030 East First Avenue

Head to the Ladies Shoe department on the first floor of Neiman Marcus in Cherry Creek to see the Christian Louboutin trunk show. This collection includes boots, pumps, and booties available in luxurious styles. The famed red-bottomed accessory designer will have new designs available for purchase fresh from the runway.During the same weekend, customers can experience the magic of Gucci and shop the inspired new collection available during this trunk show. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

303 Denver Fashion Week

3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 18 through Sunday, March 25

Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum

7711 East Academy Boulevard #1

303 Magazine has expanded Denver Fashion Weekend to an entire week full of fashion and the schedule is packed with diverse events. Sunday, March 18 there is a children's fashion show and a bridal fashion show. Monday is a workshop for models, whileTuesday a fashion industry social media workshop, both at the McNichols Civic Center Building. Wednesday is a designers workshop, and Thursday is a red carpet presentation and a fashion show featuring non-traditional models and work from designer Stevie Boi. Friday is the Paper Fashion Show at the Seawall Ballroom, and Saturday is a fashion show featuring national designers. Sunday March 25 concludes the week of fashion with a hair show and the South West Hair-Styling Awards. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.



Fifth Annual Native Fashion In The City

4 to 10 :30 p.m. Friday, March 23

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

The annual Native Fashion in the City is where Native American artists, fashion designers, models, and photographers are showcase their work series of events like pop-up shops, networking events, and an interactive runway show. Guests will be able to visit the pop-up shops starting at 4 p.m. with and expect a fashion show at 7 p.m. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Dope Nailz

Dope Nailz Manicure Workshop

7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 30

Nature's Best

4601 East Mississippi Avenue

Polishing your own nails can be a way to save money and boost your self esteem. The people behind THC- and CBD-infused nail lacquers, Dope Nailz, are hosting this workshop so guests can learn the importance of self-manicuring. The Dope Nailz team will be on hand at this dispensary to share their professional tips to a unique manicure. Click here to register and for more information.

Beautiful People Fashion Gala

10 p.m. Friday, March 30

Lincoln Street Station

776 Lincoln Street

Models and the color red are the theme of this gala. Fifty of Denver's up-and-coming models will be in attendance, along with two DJs, making this a fashion event not to miss. The Lincoln St. Station also has two floors so there will be lots of room to explore. Seating is limited. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

