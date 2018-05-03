Ten Arty Things to Do on First Friday Weekend in May

First Friday weekend is garden of artsy delights in Denver and along the Front Range, with a good mix of art that will charm you, confound you and move you to action. Get yourself in gear – here’s the haps.

Cannupa Hanska Luger, "Everything Anywhere," 2016, sculptural installation and social engagement; ceramic, fiber, steel, found objects. Courtesy of the Center for Contemporary Arts, Santa Fe, NM

Cannupa Hanska Luger, Lazy Stitch

Galleries of Contemporary Art, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

May 3 through July 21

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 3, 5 to 9 p.m.

Free, reserve tickets online

Multidisciplinary with a background in ceramic art, Cannupa Hanska Luger comes from Native and European roots, producing work that both embraces and floats above his mixed-up heritage. For Lazy Stitch, he collaborated with a diverse swath of five contemporary artists with ties to the Native community — Chip Thomas, Jesse Hazelip, Kali Spitzer, Kathy Elkwoman Whitman and the performance group 1000 Tiny Mirrors — on a number of engaging and symbiotic large-scale and multimedia works. Overall, the individual installations and performances evoke the lazy stitch, a beadwork technique that slowly reveals a complicated design as single beaded threads are stitched side-by-side on a backing surface. Just as those designs come together, so do the collaborators’ stories and in turn all of humankind, as a gateway to human interconnection. Besides being earthy and beautiful, the overall exhibit sends the message that technology, progress and hate overshadow nature in the present. It’s a show you won’t forget overnight.

Jason DeMarte, "Fog of Tranquility," 2018, archival pigmented ink print. Jason DeMarte, Rule Gallery

Jason DeMarte, Adorned

Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive

May 3 through June 16

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Rule welcomes photographer Jason DeMarte back to the gallery for a show of all new work, the artist’s fourth solo under Rule’s wing. DeMarte’s signature style — overly lush floral vignettes of fake flowers, birds and out-of-place objects — invokes the romantic with a hyperreal sheen, but it’s irrevocably easy on the eyes. More is better.