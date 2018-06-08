Model Grace Peters Is Pretty in Pink on Santa Fe Drive

Being chic on the street is important, especially if you work in the fashion industry: You never know who might be watching. We recently spotted model and actress Grace Anne Peters in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe. Peters moved from Kansas to Colorado to pursue a career in modeling. We chatted with her about what inspires her style, where she shops, and more.

EXPAND Grace Peters wears a pink dress and pink platforms from ASOS. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your style?

Grace Peters: I’m honestly not sure. Most of the time I cut or reconstruct my clothing so that it looks better on me.