Model Grace Peters Is Pretty in Pink on Santa Fe Drive

Being chic on the street is important, especially if you work in the fashion industry: You never know who might be watching. We recently spotted model and actress Grace Anne Peters in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe. Peters moved from Kansas to Colorado to pursue a career in modeling. We chatted with her about what inspires her style, where she shops, and more.
Westword: Who or what inspires your style?
Grace Peters: I’m honestly not sure. Most of the time I cut or reconstruct my clothing so that it looks better on me.
What are three words you would use to describe your style?
Rugged, vintage, hip.
Where do you shop?
Goodwill.
What is your style mantra, or something you say to yourself while getting dressed?
Grrooooovvvvyyyy, baaabbaaayyy (in Austin Powers voice).
What is your favorite color?
Orange.
What is your favorite accessory?
My fanny pack.
What is your favorite film?
Pretty Woman.
What is your jam of the moment?
"Something’s Got a Hold on Me," by Etta James.
Like Peters, never be afraid to turn the sidewalk into a catwalk. Always put your best foot forward and strike a pose, Denver.
