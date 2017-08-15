Motus Theater's New Play Explores Immigration History and Racism

The run of Motus Theater’s It’s Only a Paper Moon Hanging Over Immigration History will overlap with the solar eclipse on August 21, which delights artistic director Kirsten Wilson. “If you do a worldwide survey of eclipse lore, the theme that constantly occurs, with few exceptions, is it’s always a disruption of the established order,” she says. “Often that is experienced as a threat. But in the context of this performance, I see this disruption as an exciting possibility, and that by sitting in the dark of the theater imaging another way of building a new America, we are part of creating this new order.”

In It’s Only a Paper Moon, which is being workshopped at the Dairy Arts Center, Wilson wants to explore what constitutes race and whiteness, interact with audiences and encourage questioning and exploration. She’s done so before with theater: Motivated by hate crimes in Boulder in 2005 and 2006, including a racially motivated attack during which a University of Colorado student’s jaw was broken, Wilson created a piece called Rocks Karma Arrows. After it debuted in 2009, it caught the attention of community organizer Daniel Escalante as well as other activists, and together they created Motus Theater as a home for an arts-based, community-wide discussion. In 2013, Motus began focusing specifically on immigration; Wilson wrote a second play, Do You Know Who I Am?, based on monologues by undocumented immigrants, that debuted in 2014. This past April, Motus hosted a reading of the play in which law enforcement officials, including Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett, spoke the immigrants’ words. It received national attention and praise.

Now It’s Only a Paper Moon will continue the discussion. Instead of a paper moon, the action is dominated by the image of a giant noose, “an image of the color line, the border that needed to be crossed if you wanted to have full rights and assimilate into America,” says Wilson. “Most people don’t know you had to be white to naturalize from the founding of the United States until 1952.”