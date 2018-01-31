Review: RedLine Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary With 10X

It’s hard to believe that RedLine is celebrating its tenth anniversary, for two seemingly contradictory reasons. On the one hand, RedLine still seems so fresh and vibrant, it couldn’t possibly already have a decade under its belt…could it? On the other hand, RedLine has had such an outsized impact on Denver’s art scene, it’s amazing that it’s done so much in just ten short years…right?

To mark this milestone, RedLine is presenting 10X: RedLine, a spectacular exhibit highlighting the artists who have been its residents. The show, which opens on February 2, will not only fill the galleries, but will spill outside into the forecourt and parking lot. When I went through last week, it was still getting its finishing touches, and there, in the lobby space, I spotted RedLine founder Laura Merage working on her gigantic “Nausy Nauzy” installation. The piece, made of felt-covered foam pillows, chairs and poofs, climbs the back wall and covers the floor below. For Merage, it’s meant to provide comfort “in uncomfortable times,” she says with a laugh, and viewers are supposed to interact with the elements, lounging on the pillows or moving them, sitting on the chairs and poofs.

Back in the spring of 2008, Merage had invited me to take a hard-hat tour of a former vacuum cleaner parts warehouse in what was then a rundown area near the Ballpark neighborhood that she was converting into what she called an “art incubator.” It was an ugly concrete-block box, but already undergoing a reconceptualizing overseen by Semple Brown Design — then, as now, among the most respected architectural firms in the state.

The results of the exterior facelift and the interior reconfiguration were inspired, creating a building that looks like a museum on the outside as well as on the inside, where it boasts one of the largest exhibition halls in town outside of the Denver Art Museum. Running along both sides of this space and behind it is a studio complex for artist residencies.