Wayne Kennedy Has the Prescription for Denver Theater Longevity

Wayne Kennedy is in the middle of a busy week when I reach him. One of the town’s most talented actors, a quietly powerful force throughout his 27-year stage career, Kennedy is working on the sound design for The Little Mermaid, which opens June 1 at BDT Stage. He’s also in rehearsal for his role in the now-open Human Error at the Garner Galleria Theatre, the world premiere of Eric Pfeffinger’s play about the gulf between political left and right, red and blue.

“The focus and style and the way the scenes are written — everything about Human Error is foreign to me a bit,” says Kennedy, who has mostly worked in musicals. “The writer’s been there all along, the script changes every day; he’s been honing every scene and moment. To watch all that develop right out of the mind of the person who created it! And Shelley [Butler, who directs] is so detail-oriented, kind, patient and gentle. It’s just a fabulous thing to work on.”

Human Error, which debuted at the 2017 Colorado New Play Summit, tells the story of two couples. Because of a mistake by her fertility doctor — played by Kennedy — profoundly conservative Heather discovers that her embryo has been implanted into the womb of liberal Madelyn. Now these very different people must forge some sort of relationship. “It’s a comedy, very funny, but not just jokes,” explains Kennedy. “It explores some things that are very topical, and there’s nothing canned about the take on them.”