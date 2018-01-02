Move Over, Colorado: California Opens for Retail Pot Sales

Several states have okayed legal retail marijuana sales since Colorado started the trend, but none of them cast a shadow as large as California. Retail dispensaries just opened in the Golden State on January 1, 2018, but California already had a much larger medical dispensary market. According to USA Today, about ninety retail stores opened in California on January 1, about four times as many as opened in Colorado on January 1, 2014.

Here's how other state stats stack up.

Scale

Although Denver is known for having more dispensaries than Starbucks, the number of pot shops we have will pale in comparison to the number that will ultimately open in major metro areas in California, such as Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Most of Colorado's major cities — Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs — had already decided whether or not to allow retail pot sales by the time January 1, 2014, rolled around; a majority of them already had medical dispensaries. California is moving slower with vertical integration, but it will be massive when completed. Over 1,300 medical dispensaries are estimated to be operating in California, according to various state and media reports, with many of them expected to apply for retail licenses. Colorado, on the other hand, has somewhere between 700 and 800 dispensaries combined between medical, retail and dual-use dispensaries.