Ask a Stoner: What's Better, CBD Oil From Hemp or Weed?

Dear Stoner: Which is more potent and aimed at cancer treatment, hemp oil or CBD oil?

Angela

Dear Angela: Hemp oil from hemp seeds is not made for cancer treatment, but CBD oil extracted from hemp and psychoactive cannabis is. CBD is a cannabinoid found in both plants, and the chemical structure doesn’t change between them, but the quality and effectiveness of CBD can differ depending on what strain and plant it’s derived from. Hemp CBD is much easier to attain because of decreasing federal interference around non-psychoactive hemp, and it has shown potential in helping to treat certain forms of cancer. CBD products are also unregulated, however, so the quality and potency of hemp CBD oil still depends on a company’s ethics.