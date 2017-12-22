Cannabis Community Holding Fundraisers for Sweet Leaf Employees

Members of Denver's cannabis community are holding fundraisers to support Sweet Leaf employees affected by the indefinite shutdown of Sweet Leaf outposts by the Denver Police Department, state Marijuana Enforcement Division and other agencies on December 14. All ten of Sweet Leaf's metro dispensaries are currently closed, and the company's 26 cultivation, processing and dispensary licenses have been suspended by the City of Denver owing to allegations of illegal cannabis sales taking place across multiple Sweet Leaf locations.The license for its Thornton location, once expected to open in early 2018, is under review by the City of Thornton, but no decision has been made, according to city communications director Todd Barnes.

Thirteen of Sweet Leaf's employees have been arrested so far in connection with the investigation, according to the DPD; all of them were working as lower-level staff during the times of the alleged illegal sales. Meanwhile, hundreds of Sweet Leaf's Colorado employees are now out of work, pending a hearing date for the company with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. The thirteen who were arrested are now out of jail; Denver District Attorney's Office communications director Ken Lane says that he expects charges to be filed after this week.

While there have been no additional arrests, Lane notes that there are still nine outstanding warrants for individuals connected to the investigation.