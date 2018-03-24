Reader: Denver Doesn't Even Pretend to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

This week Herbert Fuego paid a visit to the Coffee Joint, the first establishment to receive Denver's okay for social consumption. But while that means you can consume edibles in the coffee shop, you can't buy them or any other pot products there. Nor can you smoke; because of the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act, every business that gets a Cannabis Consumption Establishment license in Denver can only allow electronic vaporization and edibles consumption indoors, Fuego notes.

And consumers don't like that. Says Josh:



The law already exempts tobacco-specific businesses such as cigar shops/bars. This should be an insanely easy legislative fix. Of course, who are we kidding? They don't even pretend to regulate marijuana like alcohol, as the plain words of our constitution dictate.



Adds Scott: