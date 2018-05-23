Evolab in Canadian Marijuana Partnership That Could Go Global

Evolab is currently sold in over 270 dispensaries in Colorado, according to the company, but it's not active in any other states.

Colorado marijuana extraction company Evolab has partnered with one of Canada's heavily funded public pot companies, according to a joint announcement from Canadian marijuana firm The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) and Evolab. The licensing deal will take Denver-based Evolab's production technology as well as its CBx Sciences brand into Canada after that country implements federal marijuana legalization, which could come as early as August.

Having a presence in Canada also gives Evolab a chance to jump across the Atlantic Ocean, according to Nicole Smith, CEO of Evolab and CBx Sciences. Canada, already a global exporter of the plant's medical products, will be shipping out even more marijuana products after new businesses open in July, she says, with the potential for Canadian marijuana companies to distribute their products in up to fifteen countries that allow medical THC products — not including America, where medical marijuana is still federally prohibited.

"It certainly expands our breadth and reach of products. The cool part about working with Canada is those [other] countries have reciprocity, meaning you can ship THC or cannabis products to other countries," Smith explains. "We don't have that opportunity here in the States."