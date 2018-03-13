Colorado Pot Products to Adopt New Universal Symbol on Packaging

The way that cannabis products are packaged and labeled has been both a concern for government officials and an irritant for the commercial pot industry, but now the State of Colorado believes it's found a solution. Beginning in 2019, all cannabis packaging in this state must have a universal "THC" symbol on the label.

Previous packaging rules required that all retail pot products bear a single universal symbol. The new rules require that medical products carry the same "THC" symbol inside a red diamond, but now infused products must carry an additional symbol, too.

The labeling requirements were chosen after extensive stakeholder conversations in 2017, with the Colorado Department of Revenue and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment making the final decision.